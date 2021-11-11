ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Love + Grit Storefronts Project transforms empty spaces into art installations

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoVeS_0csyUcBj00

The Love + Grit Storefronts Project is transforming empty spaces into art installations all across the city at 24 Black and Brown owned businesses.

They've recruited twelve local artists to add beauty, hope, and color.

"I just want, at the base level, for young Black kids and people in Philadelphia to be inspired by the work and shop Black businesses," said artist Nazeer Sabree. "And for us artists, it's also super important."

This project embodies the love and grit that represents Philadelphia.

It's all about the idea that individuals can turn a loss into inspiration and empty spaces into opportunity.

"I think it will help us because we are spread out across the city, and maybe people haven't discovered us yet," said owner Shannon Maldonado of Yowie in Center City. "We've already been here for five years, and people ask if we just opened. Getting more exposure is something we all can use."

Fans of the art also get a chance to win nearly $2,000 in prizes with gifts curated from some of Philly's best Black-and Brown-owned stores.

This is also the second year of Shop Black Business Friday, which happens every Friday in December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy