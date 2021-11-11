ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boras: Arrieta plans to pitch in 2022 after awful '21

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a failed reunion with the Cubs this past season, Jake Arrieta plans to pitch in 2022, his agent Scott Boras said Wednesday at the GM Meetings. Arrieta returned to the North Side last winter looking for a bounce-back 2021 season after three injury-riddled years in Philadelphia. The 2016...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

How Cubs view rotation after Miley addition

On the opening day of the 2021 GM Meetings, Jed Hoyer talked about getting an early opportunity to address the Cubs’ biggest offseason need, the starting rotation. The Cubs struck quickly, claiming Wade Miley off waivers from the Reds last week. “We were excited to land him,” Hoyer said. “We...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

How Cubs landed at center of key issue in CBA fight

CARLSBAD, Calif. — As Scott Boras finished a 50-minute session with baseball writers at the general managers meetings Wednesday, the final two questions might have summed up the whole thing — if not the heart of the labor conflict that is expected to shut the game down in three weeks.
MLB
Boston Globe

Scott Boras

baseball’s most influential agent, said the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks and said the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of others’ tanking. Speaking Wednesday at the general managers’ meetings, Boras backed the demands of the players’ association for changes in the collective bargaining agreement that expires Dec. 1. The sport is braced for a lockout that would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage but first since 1995. “This is the Easter Bunny delivering rotten eggs,” Boras said. “Every team says, ‘I need to do this because it’s my only option, knowing I can’t reach a divisional crest, I can’t get in the playoffs.’” Atlanta was 51-53 when it obtained outfielders Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler along with reliever Richard Rodriguez in four swaps in the hours before the July 30 trade deadline. It also added outfielder Joc Pederson from the free-falling Cubs on July 15. “We have seen the championship in 60 days,” Boras said. “The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete, and for very little cost change the entirety of their team and season. And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.” Rosario was NL Championship Series MVP and Soler became World Series MVP as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Boras represents five of the eight men on the union’s executive subcommittee: Zack Britton, Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien, who switched his agency to Boras last month. Jason Castro, Francisco Lindor and Andrew Miller are the other members.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs hire assistant pitching coach, staff rounding into form

The Cubs continue to round out manager David Ross' coaching staff, announcing Monday they've hired Daniel Moskos as assistant pitching coach. Moskos, 35, spent the past two seasons as a minor-league pitching coach with the Yankees, including 2021 with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He joined the Yankees organization ahead of 2020 as pitching coach for Single-A Charleston and previously worked for Driveline Baseball.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kopech could be comp for Márquez in 2022

Maybe the Cubs wouldn’t have been a suitor for free agent Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason. At the very least, Rodriguez’ big free agent deal with the Tigers this week takes a pitcher off the board for a Cubs team looking to fill a vast need on its pitching staff. But...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

New coach Moskos takes winding path back to Cubs

Daniel Moskos joked he hasn’t received this many social media notifications in all his life. “It’s been absurd,” he said in a phone conversation this week. “It’s been good, obviously all for good reasons. I’m just not a social media person normally.”. The Cubs named Moskos assistant pitching coach on...
MLB
