No. 4 Camden Cath. gets wish, earns rematch with No. 3 Oak Knoll in state final

BROOKLYN, MI (WTVB) – Two Branch County runners earned All-State honors on Saturday at the M.H.S.A.A. Cross-Country Finals at Michigan International Speedway. Coldwater’s John Aerts was one of the 30 medal winners in Division II. With his 28th place finish, Aerts earned prestigious All-State honors in his senior year. Aerts ran his carer-best time of 16:17.4 on the M.I.S. course. Myron Lafty was Coldwater’s second state qualifier, and he finished 109th in the field of 267 runners. Lafty ran one of his best times of the season, finishing in 17:11.4. Pinckney senior Caleb Jarema was the D2 individual champion, timed at 15:22; Otsego High School won the men’s D2 team title, scoring only 135 points. Quincy’s Rhett Reif qualified for the state boys Division Three finals as a individual and finished 13th in a time of 16:24.88 to earn All-State honors.

BROOKLYN, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO