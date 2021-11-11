ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Camden Cath. gets wish, earns rematch with No. 3 Oak Knoll in state final

By Brian Bobal
 7 days ago
Ava Moore and Olivia Bent-Cole go a long way back. The two first started playing field hockey together in fourth grade with the club Spirit of USA. Fast forward to the present day and the two are driving forces behind another deep playoff run for Camden Catholic. Both kept...

