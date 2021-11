Broncos injury report and injury news heading into the Broncos vs. Cowboys Week 9 matchup features starters like Bryce Callahan, Garett Bolles and Noah Fant. Broncos news was in national headlines after trading Von Miller to the LA Rams earlier this week, but now the Broncos prepare for their Week 9 game against the Cowboys and a rash of injuries will have them limping into Dallas. Join Broncos Breakdown host Matthew Peterson for the latest Denver Broncos injury report and news heading into Week 9. Denver Broncos injury report and news for Week 9 is just the tip of the iceberg here at the Broncos Breakdown so make sure you are subscribed to the channel today!

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO