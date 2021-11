Ashanti is a world-renowned singer and actress who has been in the industry since 2002. It’s not news that new artists can sometimes be on the receiving end of horrible record deals. From the well-known debacle between TLC and LaFace/Arista records to news of Summer Walker’s initial record deal, artists have to be careful. Now, Ashanti is taking steps to ensure that she’s in a better place financially in regards to her music.

