ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Unsettled pattern keeps wind and showers popping up

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcEkZ_0csyTIlW00

Thursday morning will be chilly in the 20s to low 30s. The afternoon does not warm past the 30s to mid-40s.

Expect a dry day, but winds will be strong from Billings eastward. Gusts near the Montana/Dakota line will reach 45 to 55 mph.

Winds will not be as strong from Billings westward. Expect 15 to 25 mph sustained winds in Billings by the afternoon, but lighter closer to the mountains to the west.

Friday is cloudy but quiet with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer but with periods of wind and maybe a shower or two around.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: A slight chance of evening rain and snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing overnight.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northerly 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

Travel outlook good so far for Thanksgiving

Livingston, Nye and the surrounding areas will see winds gust 35 to 45 mph Wednesday night, but otherwise light winds around the area. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will climb back to the 40s Thursday. A bit more wind looks to push the highs into the lower 50s by Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Winds increase & temperatures decrease throughout Tuesday

Gusts of 60 TO 65 mph blew Monday in the Livingston/Nye areas. Powerful winds up to 65 mph will spread across the plains overnight, possibly reaching Billings before sunrise. Overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and 50s for many locations with most of Tuesday's warmest temperatures very early in the day. A front will cross over our area Tuesday morning with temperatures falling gradually as winds shift to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy couple of days

Strong winds will be the big weather story for the next couple of days. Mountain waves, a tight pressure gradient, a strong surface low to the north and gap flow will all combine to make conditions quite windy at least through the middle of the week.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

More Wind; A Cool Down Is On The Way!

Another windy day with gust up to 60 miles per hour especially west of Billings. Please be careful, travel may become a bit difficult. Temperatures today a bit warmer in the upper 50s, low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A bit of an active pattern ahead

It's a windy Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a chance of some precipitation. The winds will calm down a bit Saturday night, but we aren't out of the clear just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Wind rips trees down, causes major damage in Wyoming town

Tuesday morning was one Margo Ford will never forget. "The house shook. It was a horrible boom," Ford said. "You could hear glass just shatter everywhere." Wind gusts of up to 92 miles per hour in the small Wyoming town of Story caused a 50-foot Ponderosa pine in Ford's backyard to fall straight on top of her house, crashing through the master bedroom window.
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

Check out this rare cloud right here in Montana

Known as a "Horseshoe Cloud", conditions have to be just right for them to form. Sarah Tabor is an earth science teacher in Belgrade, MT who had the presence to shoot some pictures in the few minutes this cloud was visible between Livingston and Bozeman on Sunday, Nov. 14.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Rain And Snow#South Wind#Veterans Day#Northwest
Q2 News

When the winds stop - the temperatures drop

Strong westerly winds start over the western foothills Friday night, spreading east toward the Dakotas through the day on Saturday. Stronger winds are possible near showers Saturday afternoon as the rain could drive the winds to the surface.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Changes day by day ahead

Light snow will fall Thursday evening in the mountains and foothills to the west and south of Billings. This includes the Red Lodge vicinity, where up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate. A few inches of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Chilly, Windy East, Mountain Snow

It won’t be as windy today in Billings, but the eastern plains still expect gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph could whip through Fallon and Carter counties. After a calmer Friday, 40 mph wind gusts will pick up again across the Q2 viewing area on Saturday with the passing of another cold front.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy Wednesday

A passing cold front will bring a cool down over the next few days. It will also bring winds gusting up to 40 mph in Billings, the western foothills and Livingston to Big Timber this afternoon then into the eastern plains tomorrow. Use caution if driving high profile vehicles and secure your lawn furniture.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

A sunny and quiet Monday

We start the week off on a sunny and quiet note as high pressure will continue to keep conditions dry through tomorrow afternoon. Then we start to see some changes. Throughout the afternoon on Tuesday, mountain snow will drop over the Beartooths/Absarokas with a rain/snow mix in the Bighorns.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy