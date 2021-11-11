Unsettled pattern keeps wind and showers popping up

Thursday morning will be chilly in the 20s to low 30s. The afternoon does not warm past the 30s to mid-40s.

Expect a dry day, but winds will be strong from Billings eastward. Gusts near the Montana/Dakota line will reach 45 to 55 mph.

Winds will not be as strong from Billings westward. Expect 15 to 25 mph sustained winds in Billings by the afternoon, but lighter closer to the mountains to the west.

Friday is cloudy but quiet with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer but with periods of wind and maybe a shower or two around.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: A slight chance of evening rain and snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing overnight.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northerly 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

