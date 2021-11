HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well known for not being very active on social media, launched an Instagram account on Tuesday. The rapper/entrepreneur/anything else he wants to be stayed true to his minimalist approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the Black Western’s premiere on the streaming service.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO