ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Congressman August Pfluger Reelection Campaign Kickoff Announcement

By Jacob Ford
Odessa American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos of Congressman August Pfluger speaking at...

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Elections
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Elections
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bush#Convention Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy