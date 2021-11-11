The Countdown: Transcripts in Cuomo investigation revealed; NJ Senate president concedes

"The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.
Today's political headlines: 'Not even feasible': Transcripts in Cuomo investigation show ex-governor's defiance
The New York Attorney General's Office has released transcripts of interviews
with former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the women whose accounts were included in the summertime report that led to his resignation. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney concedes after stunning loss
One of New Jersey's most powerful elected Democrats conceded
Wednesday that he lost reelection to a Republican political newcomer, a commercial truck driver who spent only a couple thousand dollars on his campaign. NJ gym owner who punched officer during Capitol riot gets more than 3 years in prison
A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer
during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day. Judge rejects Trump's claim of executive privilege in attempt to block Jan. 6 documents
A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents
to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
