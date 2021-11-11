The Countdown: Transcripts in Cuomo investigation revealed; NJ Senate president concedes

"The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.to learn more.

Today's political headlines:

The New York Attorney General's Office has released transcripts of interviews with former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the women whose accounts were included in the summertime report that led to his resignation.

One of New Jersey's most powerful elected Democrats conceded Wednesday that he lost reelection to a Republican political newcomer, a commercial truck driver who spent only a couple thousand dollars on his campaign.

A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day.

A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

----------