Nashville, TN

Country music’s biggest night

By WTVO
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Country music’s biggest night is less than an hour way.

The Country Music Association set the stage in Nashville, and Miranda Lambert is slated to open the show for the first time. Other stars include Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.

Country singer Ashley McBryde is up for three nominations.

“The performances on CMA night are fantastic. We’re supposed to be professional of course, but I’m always behaving like I’m at a concert, and that’s really how I feel about it,” McBryde said. “I just really want to watch everybody perform, it’s going to be awesome. Eric, Miranda, I’m a fan before I’m anything else.”

