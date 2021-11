WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was just released from the hospital today after a 10-day stay. Sytch noted back on November 5 that she had been sick for a few days, and thought she’d be discharged from the hospital by now, but “things” kept coming up and more testing needed to be done. She then noted on November 6 that she was still hospitalized, and still in pain, but that a MRI had been done, and that her gallbladder may need to be removed.

