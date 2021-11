Apple and Google know it's good for business. People are less likely to use harmful products. Fixing the "bad' aspects of phone usage is like auto makers making cars safer. Apple and Google now have features to help people cut back on their tech use. Why would the companies that make your phone want you to use it less? If tech is “hijacking your brain” with their “irresistible” products, as some tech critics claim, why are these companies now acting against their own interests? Perhaps the tech giants have had a change of heart or have been persuaded by public pressure to change their ways?

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO