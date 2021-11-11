Haverhill to Pay $70 to $135 Hourly for Private Snow Plow Contractors

A contractor looking to develop multi-family condominiums on Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill received praise for working with neighbors to shape the look of the project. Mazraany Constuction of Salem, N.H., first approached the Haverhill City Council back in September seeking to convert the Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 125-129 Kenoza Ave., into seven housing units. At the time, some neighbors expressed concerns about the plan. As a result, the developer agreed to delay his special permit request in order to meet with those neighbors to work out a plan suitable to everyone.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO