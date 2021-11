The Duchess of Sussex wrote a handwritten letter to her estranged father to “pull heartstrings” in her perceived likelihood that he would leak it to the media, the Court of Appeal has heard.Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, told the court that Meghan had suggested to him in August 2018 that she thought it was possible her father, Thomas Markle, would make the letter public.A High Court judge had ruled that the Mail on Sunday’s publication of Meghan’s letter was “unlawful”.Lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) are appealing the ruling, saying that the duchess had expected at the time she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO