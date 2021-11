This week on the podcast, we begin things by chatting about the recent GPU benchmarks that have surfaced for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the two phones being out in the wild for a few weeks at this point, it is nice to see where some of the speedy performance comes from and knowing the GPU is insanely powerful in the Pixel 6 give us hope that games and other graphic-intensive tasks will continue getting better on these phones as developers learn to take more advantage of that power. It is during this time that we also talk a bit about PUBG New State on both Chromebooks and lower-end Android phones. It is pretty awesome!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO