Movies

Tom Hanks film 'Finch' sets Apple TV+ film premiere record

By AppleInsider Staff
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Tom Hanks film "Finch" broke Apple TV+ records this past weekend when its premiere attracted more viewers than any other movie to...

Related
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Cool First Look Featurette for Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Film FINCH

Apple TV+ has released a first look featurette for Tom Hanks’ upcoming sci-fi movie Finch. The promo offers a behind the scenes look at the making of the film and features Hanks offering details on the story that the film tells and the character that he plays. He offers some great insight, and there’s also some new footage from the film as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog in ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks doesn’t need a human or even a sentient acting partner to make a film or a scene sing. Think Wilson the volleyball, Hooch and even that laptop from “You’ve Got Mail.” So it’s not at all surprising if he’s the first guy on the list for your post-apocalyptic film about a man, a robot and a dog. Even less surprising is that Hanks delivers in “ Finch,” playing a robotics engineer who is dying from radiation exposure and desperately trying to make sure his dog will be taken care of when he’s gone. It’s the kind of premise...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Golden Globe Winner Tom Hanks Was “Almost Killed” While Filming the Movie 'Cast Away'

From Forrest Gump to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks has always given it his all for every single one of his movies. It's why, after all, he is received the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. But little do his fans know that while working on one of his most iconic films, Cast Away, the world almost lost the 63-year-old acting legend.
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter To Lead New Regency & QCode Thriller Series ‘Ballistic’

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter and The Enemy Within star Jennifer Carpenter is set to star in and executive-produce New Regency and QCode thriller series Ballistic. Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice) and Jonathan Ohye (Bosch) will also star in the series about a secret operative (Carpenter) who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her. Series creators Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Distant) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The drama, which will be directed and executive-produced by Jeremy Rush (Wheelman), marks the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ and Final Season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple, 55 Years of ‘Trek,’ Crowded House on ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Tom Hanks stars opposite a dog and a charming robot in Apple’s post-apocalyptic heartwarmer Finch. Also on Apple TV+: the final season of the genre-busting Dickinson. History marks 55 years of the Star Trek franchise with a multi-part docuseries. Three’s a crowd on Blue Bloods when Eddie moves her ex-con father in with her and Jamie. Netflix’x Narcos: Mexico delivers a “final blow” in its third and final season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Tom Hanks is alone again in 'Finch,' with only a dog and robot for company

(CNN) — Apple TV+ must really like Tom Hanks, with "Finch" representing the second movie featuring the actor the service scooped up during the pandemic. Like "Greyhound," this one is in a modest affair that would likely have been hard-pressed to make waves in theaters, casting Hanks in a last-man-on-Earth scenario that's part "Cast Away," part "WALL-E." Indeed, although production wrapped before the pandemic, the premise -- which casts Hanks as the title character, a robotics engineer by training, who survives an apocalypse (eventually explained) with only his dog and a newly operative robot -- would have been ideal for shooting under Covid protocols with such a limited cast.
MOVIES
pinalcentral.com

Finch — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

An epic adventure like no other. Stream Finch November 5 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Finch. Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world. Subscribe...
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

As a St. Louis robotics engineer, Tom Hanks makes 'Finch' a remarkable, fun film

Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object. He proved that in “Cast Away.” Now, he’s doing essentially the same thing in “Finch.”. Like a retrospective of some of his greatest moments, “Finch” lets Hanks draw on those skills that make viewers laugh, cry and love him even more. Opposite a robot, he's unbeatable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Finch’ on Apple TV+, a Bleak and Whimsical Sci-fi Vehicle for Tom Hanks

A storm kicks up so Finch and his bot make their way back to the Tae Technologies building, where one assumes our hero used to work before a solar flare shredded the ozone layer, initiating civilization’s collapse. Finch has a little bunker there, powered by a lone spinning windmill. He has a library with books — one about about gamma rays, one about radiation poisoning, Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth,” a curious publication labeled APOCALYPSE SURVIVAL MAY 2028 — and running water and a fridge and a turntable hi-fi and, of course, his dog, his beloved dog, an adorable little terrier, the symbol of innocence and hope standing next to a man who’s a lone spinning windmill on a gray and dusty windswept plain, weathered and corroded and destined to stop spinning one of these days, who knows how soon, but it’s surely too soon.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Finch review: Tom Hanks is exceptional in Apple TV+'s moving sci-fi

Tom Hanks has experience carrying a movie all by himself in Cast Away, but his new sci-fi movie Finch takes it to another level. While he might have been marooned on a remote island for most of Cast Away, Hanks still had some interaction elsewhere in the movie with actual human beings. Finch, on the other hand, sees the beloved actor play the only human character on screen... although he does have an adorable dog for company.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Finch’ Film Review: Tom Hanks Road-Trips the Apocalypse With a Robot Instead of a Volleyball

When the inevitable story of COVID-19-era cinema is published, the cover image will likely be either a solitary Tilda Swinton in “The Human Voice” or Tom Hanks with a robot and a dog in “Finch,” a film that allows the actor to be alone on set or to share the space only with actor Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out”), who provides the voice and the motion-capture for the android.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Hanks takes back seat to a robot in 'Finch'

Tom Hanks may get star billing, but this film is really about Jeff, the robot his character creates to tend to his dog during the apocalypse. Jeff may be nuts and bolts, but he's a touching Pinocchio, thanks in no small part to the tender vocals provided by Caleb Landry Jones. This won't rank among Hanks' finest films, but watching his companion learn about compassion may trigger human tears. It's a smart toy story. Apple TV Plus.
MOVIES

