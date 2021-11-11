How to use the vending feature on the Y app

Have you ever wanted an app where you can create a collage on your phone but have it in good quality? Then you should more than likely get the app Spark Post. This app gives you hundreds of templates for different colleges. You can even add more pictures to the college you’ve chosen and make it smaller or bigger. I use this app all the time to create cute wallpapers for my phone, ideas, or wallpapers for my friends. It’s super easy for you to use, and it’s free. All you have to do is download it from your app store.

