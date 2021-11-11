How to use the vending feature on the Y app

Audius, the decentralized music streaming platform owned by artists, fans, and developers, gives artists a platform to share new songs and monetize their streams directly. Although Audius has been a hidden gem since launching in 2018, the music streaming app is now making a lot of headway into the mainstream. That's thanks to its unique spin on music streaming and strategy, its focus on independent artists, and the support it is gaining from celebrities, including popular mainstream artists.
