Elon Musk sells around $5 billion of Tesla stock

Some automakers' complaints on EV adoption should be taken for what they really are: Purely economic gripes. The White House says its plan to tackle climate change must involve economically reinforcing the middle class. To that end, the Biden Administration is pushing a revised electric vehicle tax credit that would see car buyers get more money back—provided they buy EVs built by unions, using batteries made domestically. That would mean a huge discount on cars built in United Auto Workers plants, so not startups like Tesla or any of the Asian manufacturers.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO