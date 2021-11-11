ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk sells around $5 billion of Tesla stock

By Lora Kolodny
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis trust sold more than 3.5 million shares worth over $3.88 billion in a flurry of trades carried out Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday evening, filings showed Musk is selling a block of Tesla shares via a plan that he set in motion on Sept. 14 this year. Tesla...

