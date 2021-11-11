ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Police: Geneva man arrested on felony robbery charge after domestic incident

 7 days ago
The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of a 25-year-old on a felony robbery charge after an incident on North Exchange Street.

They were called after a woman was reported yelling ‘call the police’.

After officers arrived and began investigating the incident – they determined it was a domestic. The result of the investigation led officers to arrest Christian Garcia, 25, of Geneva on two charges.

Police say Garcia was charged with a felony count of burglary, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal contempt.

He’s accused of stealing property from the victim during the domestic incident. In doing so, he violated an active court order.

The charges will be answered at a later date in local court.

