Last seat on the Colonie Town Board is now just a two-vote spread; Green appears to have won judicial race

By Jim Franco
 7 days ago
COLONIE — After two intense days of counting more than 2,800 absentee ballots the third Town Board seat has narrowed to a two-vote margin with nearly 200 left to count.

After Election Day, Republican candidate Alexandra Velella was in a solid second with an unofficial count of 9,617. Alvin Gamble was in fifth place with 8,690 and in between the two was Republican Antonio Boncordo with an unofficial count of 9,207.

With the majority of absentee ballots counted, Velella now leads Gamble by just two votes with about 90 affidavit ballots and 187 absentees left to be counted. The state Board of Elections is requesting all counties to wait until Monday to rule out any duplicate ballots, said Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EztXh_0csyPQRG00 If Gamble does prevail, he will be the first Black candidate elected to town government and the board will be tied with three Republicans and three Democrats with a Republican as supervisor.

Peter Crummey defeated Kelly Mateja for the town’s top spot by a margin outside the number of absentee ballots.

Also, Democrat Melissa Jeffers, the only incumbent running for the three open board seats, surpassed Jeff Madden, a Republican, as the candidate getting the most votes.

At the close of Election Day, Madden led Jeffers by a count of 10,114 to 9,276. After two days of counting absentees, Jeffers jumped from third to first having 11,059 to Madden’s 10,995 with the third slot a two-vote margin.

There were some 2,876 absentee ballots to count after Election Day, an inordinate amount due to COVID-19 precautions that included allowing voters the right to vote by absentee without having a traditional legitimate excuse like being ill or being out of town. Two years ago, the last off-year race that featured a supervisor, there were 750 votes cast by absentee.

Of those returned this year, 1,468 were by those enrolled in the Democratic Party, 572 by Republicans and 647 by voters not enrolled in any party.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Boncordo had 10,101 and Jessica Mahar ended with 10,073.

Judge’s race

It also appears David Green has surpassed Jennifer Whalen for the third open seat on the Town of Colonie Court bench.

At the close of Election Day, Green, a Democrat, was down by an unofficial count of 9,306 to 9,035. After two days of counting absentees, he is up by about 650.

GREEN

He is technically an incumbent after the Town Board appointed him to the bench earlier this year to fill the seat vacated by Crummey, who opted to run for supervisor. But it is the first time he ran for a four-year term.

Longtime incumbents Norman Massry and Andrew Sommers received the most votes with 11,130 and 10,195, respectively.

Green had four lines, the Democrat, Conservative, Working Families Party and Colonie Forward Party, a line created by the Democrats through the petition process. Whalen had just one, the Republican Party.

Democrats Rebekah Kennedy and Daniel Hurteau received 7,793 and 7,552 votes on Election Day, respectively.

This story will be updated.

Spotlight News

Dems sweep in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND — Town Supervisor Peter Barber ran unopposed so all eyes were on the six candidates vying for the two chairs on Town Board, in the end, the Democrats won. According to Albany County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, Christine Napierski and Amanda Beedle each garnered enough votes to take a seat on the Town […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Close race in New Scotland

NEW SCOTLAND — Four politicians were vying for two seats on the New Scotland Town Board, and less than 100 votes separated the candidate with the most from the person with the least. According to Albany County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, Democrats Daniel Leinung and Adam Greenberg collected enough votes to each take a […]
NEW SCOTLAND, NY
Spotlight News

LaGrange defends New Scotland seat

NEW SCOTLAND — Election Day ended with Democrat Douglas LaGrange successfully defending his seat as New Scotland Supervisor by garnering 55 percent of the overall vote. The incumbent holds an unofficial 1,673 to 1,381 lead over his Republican challenger, Erik Grissell. As of Monday, Nov. 8, the Albany County Board of Elections had yet to […]
NEW SCOTLAND, NY
Spotlight News

POINT of VIEW: Soldier On, now more than ever

In 2019, after a decade of substantial federal support and dedicated efforts by advocates, housing providers, and elected officials, New York had the nation’s second-lowest rate of veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness — an almost 79 percent reduction since 2009. That same year, communities across the state — including Albany — declared that they had effectively […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Imperial Pools proposes a new warehouse on Wade Road

COLONIE — A plan by Imperial Pools to construct a warehouse/distribution center was presented to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The one-story, 60,000-square-foot building is proposed for 5.6 acres of land on the west side of Wade Road adjacent to the existing Imperial Pools facility. The vacant chunk of land is zoned Commercial […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Letter: Time to get talking about Delaware Ave

Dear Editor, The voters are spoken.  It’s time for the Town Board to meet with residents and businesses and discuss the future for that 1.3 mile stretch of Delaware Avenue.  Everyone agrees that safety is a priority, that the speed limit needs to be lowered and that traffic calming measures are needed.  We need to […]
TRAFFIC
Spotlight News

Another two years for VanLuven

DELMAR — David VanLuven will see another two years in Bethlehem Town Hall as town supervisor, his third term starts at the end of December. The Democrat incumbent garnered 61 percent of the votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2, defeating his Republican challenger, Paul Heiser by more than 2,400 votes. VanLuven sought another term based on […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Letter : Candidate says thank you

To the Editor, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Bethlehem for putting your trust in me to serve as your town board member. I intend to continue earning your trust each and everyday, working collaboratively with residents, businesses and community groups from all across town. I am grateful for […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Knickerbocker Arena will be the MVP Arena

ALBANY — The Knickerbocker Arena is now the MVP Arena, according to a deal reached between the county and the insurance company. The deal, announced Monday, Nov. 15 by County Executive Dan McCoy and MVP President and CEO Chris DelVecchio is worth $10 million over the next five years. According to the contract, MVP will […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County bans employment discrimination of head wraps and turbans

ALBANY — The county Legislature, after a lengthy debate via ZOOM, amended a 2013 local law to prevent employees from banning head wraps or turbans from the workplace. The measure is similar to a state anti-discrimination law that prevents an employer from discriminating based on hairstyle like dreadlocks or extensions, and was brought by Legislator […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Albany Med named among most wired hospitals

ALBANY — For the eighth consecutive year, Albany Med has been recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the nation by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives). The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program assesses how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical and business programs to improve […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Veterans Day Parade back in full swing

ALBANY — The Veterans Day parade was back in full force on Thursday, Nov. 11, and featured participants from across the county. The parade kicked off at Ontario Street in the City of Albany and marched down Central Avenue to Washington Avenue past the reviewing stand at the state Education Department building before ending at […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Plug Power has eyes on Vista Technology Park

SLINGERLANDS — Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is proposing to establish a 350,000-square-foot base of operation at Vista Technology Park. The publicly-owned Latham-based company has eyes for the technology park. A proposal in front of the Bethlehem Planning Board shows plans to build office […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central student is earning his stripes

Junior is making the fight against global warming personal DELMAR — While world leaders continue their global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, one BC student is working to make the effects of climate change something we understand on a more local level. Nikhilesh Radosevich, a junior at Bethlehem Central High School, is the creator of […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Republicans lead in race for three seats on Colonie Town Court bench

COLONIE — The three Republicans running for three seats on the Town Court bench are leading after Election Day. Longtime incumbents Norman Massry and Andrew Sommers received the most votes with 11,130 and 10,195, respectively while Jennifer Whalen, an Albany County legislator making her first run for the robes, received 9,306. David Green, who the […]
COLONIE, NY
