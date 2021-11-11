ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

‘Lucifer’ Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt Challenges Anti-Abortion Laws: “My Abortion Gave Me Choice”

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Lesley-Ann Brandt has opened up about her own abortion in a new essay while speaking out against anti-abortion laws, such as the more recently passed Texas law.

Writing for Self magazine , the Lucifer star detailed being seven months pregnant while filming the second season of the new-ended Netflix show. Despite her challenging experiences with everything from breastfeeding to body injuries to paid maternity leave, Brandt said she “wouldn’t change a thing” about having her son, Kingston, because she was ready and in a position, financially and otherwise, “to take on that sacred role of mother.”

That’s when the actress revealed that “this wasn’t always the case,” explaining that her first pregnancy occurred two years into her relationship with her husband (and then-boyfriend). On the day she found out she was pregnant, Brandt said a “weird headache” and fatigue led her to stop at a CVS on the way to set for a guest role on Killer Women. After picking up Advil and a pregnancy test, she went to her trailer on set, took the test and confirmed she was pregnant.

“I took a breath and called Chris [Payne Gilbert]. I could hear the panic in his voice, but I quickly allayed his fears. I had already called a private abortion clinic and booked my appointment,” she recalled. “I knew we weren’t ready, and I knew I wasn’t ready.”

“At age 32, my abortion gave me choice, autonomy over my own body and opportunities in my career,” she added.

The actress defended a person’s right to an abortion, acknowledging that individuals have the procedure for various reasons and that her own was simply tied to not being ready for a family. “That’s it, and that’s good enough,” she explained. “ I didn’t want to be a mother at that moment in my life, so I made a decision that was best for me and my relationship.”

But Brandt also acknowledged that she could afford the abortion and “had the means to start my family without skipping a beat in my career” — something she stated m illions of people do not have the luxury of doing, “with many being forced into a situation they don’t want and are not ready for.”

After opening up about the reasons she chose to have an abortion, Brandt went on to challenge “anti-abortion laws,” including the high-profile law in Texas, which lead to The Wire creator David Simon confirming he would not be filming an upcoming HBO project in the state. Actress Uma Thurman also spoke about her abortion experience for the first time publicly in response to the law’s passing, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that, “This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners.”

Brandt’s objections to the law are similar, with the actress noting in her essay that banning abortions through the law “will not stop abortion” but can and will make more difficult the lives of “already vulnerable people.”

“It stops safe abortion because, rest assured, wealthy people will still have access to abortion services. It is the poor who suffer. It is those people already struggling who will bear the brunt of archaic legislation and fake cries of ‘pro-life,'” she wrote before taking specific aim at the Texas bill. “At the very same time that the Texas anti-abortion bill was passed, legislators in that state made it easier to buy a gun and harder to vote.”

“In a country like the United States, with poor health care, no federally mandated maternity leave, and women still fighting for equal pay and adequate childcare support, how dare anyone question a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her and her life?” she concluded.

goodhousekeeping.com

Sofía Vergara Drops Major Career News and 'Modern Family' and 'AGT' Fans Are Speechless

Sofía Vergara is ready to return to her acting roots — but not in the way folks may expect. Best known for portraying Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons, the Colombian-born actress has been stepping in front of the cameras as herself since the show ended in April 2020. Now, after two seasons as a judge on NBC’s popular competition series America’s Got Talent, Sofía is excited to kick off her next project with Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
