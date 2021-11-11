ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Marine's remains returned home after nearly 80 years

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URYzQ_0csyP5EU00

Thousands will gather at cemeteries around the country on Veterans Day to honor the American service members who have lost their lives in combat. Almost 300,000 of them died 80 years ago during World War II, including Billings native Jack Earl Hill.

But for the first time, his family will be able to pay their respects in person.

“When you bring their bones back in, it's like, ‘We’ve found you. We got you. You’re on your way home to your family,’" said Jordan Windish. "It is the most incredible thing.”

Windish is an osteo-archeologist for History Flight , a group dedicated to reuniting KIA service members with their loved ones. It’s a rewarding, never-ending job.

"I started looking for how many men and women are missing, and it’s over 81,000 from all conflicts, still today," Windish said of her inspiration for the job.

Photo courtesy History Flight
Billings native Jack Earl Hill was killed in action at the Battle of Tarawa on November 22, 1943.

In November 1943, over 1,000 Marines were killed in the Battle of Tarawa on a small island named Betio about halfway between Hawaii and Australia. Twenty-one-year-old Private First Class Jack Earl Hill was one of them. Surviving Marines buried the dead in shallow graves, hoping they would be discovered shortly after the war and sent home to their grieving families. Approximately 33 of them, including Hill, were buried in a trench referred to as Row D. It wouldn’t be found until March 2019.

"There are 41 American cemeteries on this one square mile," Windish said. "The natives have moved back in, so there’s over 60,000 people on this one square mile now, so we're checking under houses, moving houses.

“The Row D group we were looking for was buried under a house with a concrete foundation, which was odd. Most houses are just built right on the sand and coral. That slab protected these men but also inhibited us from finding them for so many years."

Photo courtesy History Flight
Jordan Windish works at a History Flight archeological site on the island of Betio.

Windish’s job had just begun. Her specialty is using the bones for identification. Finally, on June 26, 2020, DNA samples from one of Hill’s cousin’s confirmed a match, putting an end to decades of uncertainty.

"You hear stories of the family members, things like, 'Thank you so much for bringing my brother home,' and it's like, ‘You’re very welcome. It's our pleasure to do it.'"

Jack Earl Hill, the son of Earl and Nellie and a former Custer High football star, will be laid to rest Thursday in Seattle, Washington, in front of family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL

80 years after death in Pearl Harbor attack, NC soldier will return home

A Navy sailor from Albemarle, North Carolina, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death. Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.
ALBEMARLE, NC
ptonline.net

WWII marine laid to rest after 78 years

NEWTON, Miss. – Veterans, family members and state officials gathered Monday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton to honor the life of Corp. Quentin McCall. McCall, who served in the Pacific theater during World War II, was interred in the cemetery almost 78 years after his death. Quentin...
NEWTON, MS
bluemountaineagle.com

Veteran Ron Daley returns home after being hospitalized for a whole year

CHOTEAU, Mont.- After being hospitalized for a whole year due to covid, one veteran is finally making his way back home. Choteau residents welcomed back veteran Ron Daley, who was hospitalized for 369 days and now has a new appreciation for his family and his hometown. Daley was attacked by...
CHOTEAU, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Jordan, MT
State
Washington State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
State
Hawaii State
41nbc.com

Purple Heart returned to Middle Georgia veteran after nearly 40 years

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT )- More than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded in the United States since 1932. These special medals are only given to those wounded or killed in action. Dublin veteran Gus Albritton has been honored with three in his lifetime. “When I came back from Vietnam...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Football#Marines#Billings Marine#American#Kia#Private First
Q2 News

A salute to Montana veterans

This Veterans Day, the nation paused to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country and our freedoms. We asked our Q2 viewers to send us photos of the veterans in their lives.
MONTANA STATE
ktoo.org

Years in the making, Wrangell Mariners’ Memorial reaches home stretch

A grassroots effort in Wrangell to erect a mariners’ memorial is reaching its final stage. Volunteers are ready to start etching the names of those lost at sea or otherwise passed on. Over the last two years, Wrangell Mariners’ Memorial has leapt from the pages of theoretical design onto a...
WRANGELL, AK
Power 102.9 NoCo

Remains of Missing Skiier Found in Colorado After Nearly 40 Years

Authorities have discovered the remains of a skier who went missing nearly 40 years ago in Rocky Mountain National Park. 9News reports that Rudi Moder, 27, disappeared in February of 1983, while he was on a night skiing trip near the Zimmerman Lake Trailhead over Thunder Pass. When he did not return to Fort Collins, where he was living at the time, after six days, his roommate reported him missing.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
KOMO News

Fallen marine missing for 77 years, returns home, honored on Veteran's Day

Veteran’s Day is dedicated to honoring our men and women in the armed services. One Washington family has finally found closure for their beloved fallen marine, U.S. Marine Corps Private 1st Class Jack Hill. His remains were recently located, identified and transferred home to Seattle. On this Veteran’s Day, he...
SEATTLE, WA
WRAL News

80 years after death in Pearl Harbor attack, NC sailor will return home

Albemarle, N.C. — A Navy sailor from Albemarle who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death. Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Iola Register

Finally home: Soldier’s remains returned to Kansas

HANOVER — “He is finally home! After almost 79 years, he is finally home!”. So reads the obituary published earlier this month for Pvt. Robert Herynk, who was killed at age 27 on Thanksgiving Day, 1942, during a fierce battle with the Japanese on the Pacific island of New Guinea.
KANSAS STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy