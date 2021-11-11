ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Hoover Jr. Urges Drake To Squash Beef With Ye FKA Kanye West

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMrli_0csyOy0N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d4oS_0csyOy0N00

Source: Larry Hoover Jr. / @larryhooverjr_

Ye , the artist (in the truest sense of the word) formerly known as Kanye West , has been all the buzz across news publications and social media after his freewheeling appearance on Drink Champs . Shortly after making an appeal to squash beef with Drake alongside J Prince , Larry Hoover Jr. is asking the same of the Canadian superstar.

In an exclusive chat presented by TMZ , Larry Hoover Jr., the son of the founder of the Chicago Gangster Disciples gang, made an open plea to Drake to join together with Ye for a benefit concert in order to aid efforts to free the elder Hoover from prison.

Hoover Sr. is serving six life sentences in connection to a variety of crimes during his heyday as a leading member of the Gangster Disciples. Further, authorities allege that Hoover Sr. continued to run the operation from prison but he’s reportedly broken ties with the gang and is demanding freedom.

As the outlet notes, there is an upcoming Free Larry Hoover in Los Angeles on December 7, and the aim is the have the two superstars performing at the event and working behind the scenes on efforts to bring Hoover Sr. home.

Hoover Jr. appeared on Ye’s DONDA album in an extended outro skit explaining how he’s been without his father in his physical space his entire life and now that he is himself a father, Hoover Jr. wants an opportunity to have his father get to know his grandchildren and connect with the community that continues to embrace him.

Photo: Instagram

hypebeast.com

Kanye and Drake Set to Perform Together for Free Larry Hoover Concert

Following a peace offering video from Ye last week in which he invited Drake to perform with him at the upcoming Free Larry Hoover Concert, Kanye West posted a picture on Instagram of himself, Drake and J Prince in front of Drake’s Toronto estate with a dove emoji caption, signaling the end of the two artist’s longstanding feud.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kanye West and Drake appear to end their feud by posing for photographs together

It appears that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake’s long-lasting feud has come to an end.Both rappers, who released their hit albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy this year, posted a photograph and a video posing with each other in Toronto. Ye captioned the photo of him, Drake, and J Price alongside a dove of peace emoji.Drake then shared a video with Ye, and another one with Dave Chapelle as his new song “Knife Talk” playing in the background. He captioned the post: “You have reached your destination.”This reconciliation comes a week after Ye said that he’s...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

