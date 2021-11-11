ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConaughey comes out against vaccine mandates for kids

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – Matthew McConaughey says that while he’s received his COVID-19 shot, he’s against mandating that his children get vaccinated. “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” the “Interstellar” actor said Tuesday, when asked at The New York Times’s DealBook...

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
