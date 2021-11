(Willmar MN-) Two people were hurt in a traffic crash in southwest Willmar Wednesday afternoon. Police say at 2 p.m. Wednesday 73-year-old Bonita Radermacher of Willmar was driving southbound on Southwest 5th Street, and was struck by a Pontiac that was traveling eastbound on Willmar Avenue. After impact, the Pontiac went on to strike a house at the intersection, and the Pontiac driver, 23-year-old Naimo Shuriye of Willmar was ejected. When police and ambulance arrived they found Shuriye lying on the lawn...she was given medical help, then taken to Carris Rice Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Radermacher was also taken to Rice with non-life-threatening injuries and neither victims' current condition is known. Witnesses said Shuriye drove through the stop sign at the intersection and hit Radermacher's vehicle. No one in the house that was hit by the Pontiac was injured.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO