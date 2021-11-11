ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

East Carolina University researchers discover new way to detect coronavirus through building ventilation systems

By Emily Cervarich, ECU News Services
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwGEe_0csyOWU900

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Researchers at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine have found a new way to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 by testing the air passing through building ventilation systems.

The study could lead to earlier detection of the virus, improved quarantine protocols, reduced transmission and fewer outbreaks.

Two people spearheaded the effort. Dr. Sinan Sousan is an assistant professor in Brody’s Department of Public Health and Research Faculty at North Carolina Agromedicine Institute who is also an expert of environmental and occupational airborne exposure. Dr. Rachel Roper is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology with an extensive background studying coronaviruses. Together, they have been working to learn whether SARS-CoV-2 could be detected through the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in student dorms.

The team collected a total of 248 air samples from two large student dormitories as well as an isolation suite housing COVID-positive students during the 2021 spring semester.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v97Xn_0csyOWU900
    ECU Brody School of Medicine associate professor of microbiology and immunology Dr. Rachel Roper tests samples in a lab in the Brody School of Medicine. (Photo by Rhett Butler, ECU News Services)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDgY4_0csyOWU900
    Dr. Sinan Sousan, an assistant professor in Brody’s Department of Public Health and Research Faculty at North Carolina Agromedicine Institute, and expert of environmental and occupational airborne exposure. (Photo by Rhett Butler, ECU News Services)

Roper and Sousan recently published their findings in The American Journal of Infection Control , representing a possible quantum leap when it comes to early detection of COVID-19 before an individual even tests positive.

“The challenge was to collect enough virus and have it concentrated enough. And also to keep it intact until we got it into the lab because we couldn’t detect the RNA if it was already degraded and then we had to extract it enough in a compatible way so it would work in the PCR. So we were really excited we were able to get it to work,” Roper said.

The professors told 9OYS there is still further research to be done to better utilize this study on larger scales. They believe their findings could be used in hotels, prisons, dorms and other larger buildings for surveillance to test for COVID and other air spread viruses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 Nov. 17 Update: Over 2,100 new cases, positivity rate at 6.1%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 2,171 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are down compared to the previous week with 1,049 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Health
City
Greenville, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 17 Update: VDH reporting higher case counts Wednesday due to ‘technical issue’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,532 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.7%. Officials from the VDH say they are reporting higher case counts than expected on Wednesday due to a technical issue. They are currently working on the issue. As of Wednesday morning, Nov. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy