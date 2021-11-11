ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy tips for cold weather and how to keep your bill down

By Melissa Rademaker
WDAM-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With much colder weather and the holidays coming up, you don’t want your energy bill to go up too. Mississippi Power shared some tips for keeping your home warm but your bill manageable as the seasons change. “As far as the thermostat that magic...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Tips to save money on energy bills this winter

RALEIGH, N.C. — As temperatures drop, energy bills tend to rise during the winter months. However, there are several low- to no-cost steps you can take to make your living space more energy-efficient while keeping costs down. What You Need To Know. Heating can account for up to 50% of...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily News

How to prevent a dead battery in cold weather

Living in the southern Red River Valley and experiencing our frigid winters, we’re familiar with the theory that car batteries don’t like the cold. We rely on our batteries to keep us moving and get us to the family gathering, the evening out with friends or just to and from work. The colder it gets, the weaker batteries are.
CARS
Liberal First

Cold weather can be a CATastrophe for your pets

Colder weather has started to make its way through the area, and for pet owners, that could mean a few extra chores related to their pets’ care. “One thing we really stress is keep your animals inside if you can. A lot of people have outside pets, and we know that, but from the shelter’s standpoint, we do advise bringing pets inside from the cold if it’s possible,” Liberal Animal Shelter employee Tara Logan said. “For those pets who do have to remain outside, make sure they have a secure shelter they can go to that’s out of the wind and all of that, and we recommend making sure that shelter’s raised a little way off the ground. Also, it’s a good idea to have either cedar chips or straw to help keep moisture away and keep the animals warm. People should also make sure that shelter’s big enough for the animals to move around in, but also small enough so they can hold in their body heat. And for outside animals, don’t use metal dishes for the food and water, because there is a chance of their tongue sticking to the metal and freezing, so it’s recommended to use plastic bowls for food and water – and along those lines, make sure the animals have a source of food and water to get to since animals require more food in the winter in order to stay warm. People also need to watch the wind chill, because the tips of animals’ ears can get damaged by frostbite.”
LIBERAL, KS
Gladwin County Record

Animal Shelter offers cold weather tips for animal care

Michigan winter weather is approaching fast and the Gladwin County Animal Shelter would like to share some tips to help keep pets safe and well cared for. If your dogs and cats live outdoors, be sure to bring them indoors during sub-zero temperatures if possible. Provide outdoor pets with a dry, draft free shelter that is large enough for them to sit and/or lie down in comfort, but not so large that they lose their body heat. The floor should be a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the shelter so it faces away from the wind.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
KIMT

Heating your home without heating up your energy bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates a 49 percent hike in natural gas heating costs this winter for midwesterners. Energy assistance programs are administered by the Department of Commerce. The Department said more Minnesotans than ever before are eligible for energy assistance. WEC Energy Group's Alison Trouy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Weather
Economy
Industry
Environment
Energy Industry
bereadylexington.com

Home heating safety tips during cold weather

Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths. Half of home heating equipment fires are reported during December, January, and February. However, some simple steps now can prevent most heating-related fires from happening. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wevv.com

How Does Weather Impact Cold & Flu Season

Cold and flu season is in full-swing across the Tri State. Just like bundling up from the frigid air, many take preventative steps to avoid catching contagious viruses. Days of congestion, runny nose and fever are symptoms that do become widespread in the colder months. This can lead to the misconception of weather bearing all of the blame for the uptick in cold and influenza cases. Let's breakdown just how much weather effects flu season?
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

Winter Warrior Warmup keeps veterans in mind this cold weather season

DALLAS, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As the weather gets colder, local organizations are looking for ways to keep our veterans warm this winter. One Mission Salute is looking for new, unworn pairs of socks that can be donated and dropped off at various locations throughout our area. They are also...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

How will your Sunday weather look?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! The nice, warm conditions continue thanks to all of that great high pressure that keeps us under clear and calm skies. It’s the perfect day to head outside and enjoy the great weather as most of us will be seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Some […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WDAM-TV

Warmer weather ahead, but remember: Respect the Fall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!. It is going to be chilly in the Pine Belt again overnight, with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s. Monday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. By Tuesday, a...
ENVIRONMENT
boreal.org

How to prepare your car for winter weather

Mechanics say you shouldn't wait until the warning lights on your dashboard turn on before getting your car ready for winter. Photo:. As we get ready for winter, mechanics want to remind us that we need to be paying more attention to our cars, to avoid getting stuck on the side of the road.
BUSINESS
The Weather Channel

This Cold Weather Gift Guide Will Heat You Up While The Weather Cools Down

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Take an extra 15% off during this early Black Friday sale. Baby,...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

How to Dress for Cold-Weather Activities

Just because temperatures are (slowly) dropping doesn’t mean all the fun has to happen indoors for the next five months. You just have to be prepared for the cooler weather. When you’re building your autumn or even winter wardrobe, you want to make sure you have enough layers to be comfortable while you take on the camp-ready woods or hit the chilly trails.
APPAREL
rismedia.com

3 Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Clean

Quickly wipe the counters with a clean cloth or sponge after every meal prep, place used dishes directly into the dishwasher and wipe down the microwave or stove after cooking. These tasks only take a few minutes out of your day and allow you to spend less time in your...
HOME & GARDEN

