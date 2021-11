PLYMOUTH — Veterans Day will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Blue Room at Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. The guest of honor this year is Nick Eufrazio and his family. Eufrazio was critically injured in Afghanistan. He was deployed to Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in July 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was wounded by an enemy hand grenade blast on Nov. 21, 2010. After two years of intensive care, setbacks and rehabilitation, he returned to Plymouth in December 2012, where he resides with his family.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO