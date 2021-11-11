ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury rejects fragrance company’s lawsuit against Jay-Z

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" at the Shrine, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. A fragrance company's lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday, Nov. 10, with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company’s lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages.

Parlux Fragrances had filed the suit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan in January 2016, saying the rapper had not fulfilled promotional obligations connected to the 2013 launch and subsequent campaign for the “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand.

The rapper filed a countersuit saying Parlux had breached its contract by failing to pay him royalties he was owed.

The case had gone to trial last month, with the hip-hop superstar taking the stand.

In a statement after the verdict, Jay-Z said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times,” and his attorney said he was “pleased” with the result.

Parlux, in its statement, said “it believes it presented a strong case and is disappointed that the jury rendered a verdict today finding that neither side proved breach by the other,” and that it plans “to pursue all legal options available to it.”

