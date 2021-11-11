Firms step up graduate job pay amid fierce competition

COMPETITIVE LEDGE - There’s healthy competition and then there’s… whatever the heck the legal industry talent wars have turned into. As Law.com’s Lizzy McLellan writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, frenzy and even paranoia are beginning to drive law firms’ moves to attract and retain top talent, resulting in risky maneuvers. Many of these increasingly desperate measures, from extra special bonuses to extravagant counteroffers, are likely to age about as well as guacamole. “Leaders who are too reactive in a quickly changing environment might find themselves paying too much for talent without enough return on investment, especially if that talent finds the grass wasn’t much greener, and leaves,” McLellan writes. Still, all this madness could result in an evolutionary leap for the fittest firms. As McLellan notes, organizations “that grow or rework their business models strategically during this time could come out ahead. Those that find ways to address clients’ needs without just adding more bodies stand to strengthen those relationships and improve their own processes in the meantime.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.

