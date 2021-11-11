ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Firms step up graduate job pay amid fierce competition

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirms have stepped up salaries for young people as competition for jobs increases, new research suggests. The typical pay for graduates rose to £30,500 in 2021, up by £833, while school leavers saw a jump of £1,039, according to the Institute of Student Employers (ISE). Its boss Stephen Isherwood...

www.bbc.com

Cheddar News

ZipRecruiter CEO on What Jobseekers Want Amid the Mass Resignation

It's been a job hunters market of late, as a mass resignation amid the pandemic has added to millions of openings across businesses. ZipRecruiter co-founder and CEO Ian Siegel explained what people currently are looking for in the labor market. "Survey after survey after survey, whether it's on ZipRecruiter or it's a third-party source, is telling us the same piece of information: over half of job seekers right now are looking for work that is either fully remote or hybrid," he said. "They got a real taste of it during COVID, and they liked it a lot. It's the number one perk that's being requested and you can already see employers starting to shift in that direction."
ECONOMY
Daily Gazette

Startup firm working out of Union College among commercialization competition winners

SCHENECTADY — A local startup firm was honored this week for the progress it’s making toward commercializing a new way to insulate windows. SunThru was one of seven winners in the 2021 Commercialization Competition held by FuzeHub on Monday and Tuesday at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona. Entrepreneurs from across the state pitched their ideas for new technologies to a live audience for a share of $350,000 in prizes; seven walked away with $50,000 prizes.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Nebraskan

Students and recent graduates enter booming job market amid pandemic

Students and recent graduates are finding success in the job market after high unemployment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Janessa Hageman, an assistant director of the College of Business Career Center. The unemployment rate has been on a steady decline since its rate of 14.7% in April 2020,...
LINCOLN, NE
njbmagazine.com

Staffing Up to Remain Competitive

Contrary to what New Jersey’s unemployment rate of 7.2% (as of August 2021) represents, particularly as compared to the 2019 low of 3.4%, employers are finding it more difficult today to both attract and retain talent than ever before. Predictions of anywhere between 40% and 90% of workers expected to change jobs this year are a concern to many New Jersey business leaders.
ECONOMY
St. Louis American

Local firms step up to hire justice involved people seeking jobs

ST. LOUIS – “I’ve stumbled a little bit but when I get out, I will join AA, find a sponsor, and continue to stay sober, because I know that’s what I need to do – both for me and for my next employer,” said a young man named Dominic, who is currently incarcerated but set to release later this fall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Law.com

Law Firms Are Employing Risky Tactics to Hide Talent From The Competition

As the legal industry’s red-hot talent market reaches a boiling point, some law firm leaders are desperate to hold onto the people they have, sometimes using tactics that could backfire. Stefanie Marrone, a legal marketing consultant, recently spoke with a firm that wanted to remove associates’ biographies from the firm...
LAW
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Chicago

US Employers Stepped Up Hiring in October, With 531K Jobs Added

America’s employers boosted their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8%...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

4 steps for job shopping during the pandemic

A Gallup study found that 40% of U.S. workers said their job quality has gotten worse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This number adds to the dismal statistic that 64% of U.S. employees are not engaged in their work. We keep hearing that the Great Resignation is happening,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

The Law Firm Talent Wars Have Devolved Into Unhealthy Competition: The Morning Minute

COMPETITIVE LEDGE - There’s healthy competition and then there’s… whatever the heck the legal industry talent wars have turned into. As Law.com’s Lizzy McLellan writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, frenzy and even paranoia are beginning to drive law firms’ moves to attract and retain top talent, resulting in risky maneuvers. Many of these increasingly desperate measures, from extra special bonuses to extravagant counteroffers, are likely to age about as well as guacamole. “Leaders who are too reactive in a quickly changing environment might find themselves paying too much for talent without enough return on investment, especially if that talent finds the grass wasn’t much greener, and leaves,” McLellan writes. Still, all this madness could result in an evolutionary leap for the fittest firms. As McLellan notes, organizations “that grow or rework their business models strategically during this time could come out ahead. Those that find ways to address clients’ needs without just adding more bodies stand to strengthen those relationships and improve their own processes in the meantime.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
LAW
The Guardian

UK firms offer up to £2,000 sign-on bonuses amid Christmas labour shortage

Britain’s employers are offering bonuses of up to £2,000 to recruit Christmas workers amid fears over staff shortages disrupting the festive season. Research from the jobs website Adzuna showed there are currently 26,307 seasonal job vacancies ahead of the pivotal Christmas shopping period, almost double the 13,668 at the same point a year ago.
RETAIL
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY

