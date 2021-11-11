ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 potential candidates to replace Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

By Vincent Frank
It is absolutely stunning to see how much the Miami Dolphins have fallen off under head coach Brian Flores. Fresh off a 10-win season (their best performance since 2016), the Fins find themselves at 2-7 on the campaign .

Miami had lost seven consecutive games before an ugly Week 9 win over the equally hapless Houston Texans. It’s a game that won’t go down in NFL lore, as the teams combined for nine turnovers.

We’re now hearing rumors coming from South Beach that Brian Flores could very well be done in Miami after just three seasons. It’s a disastrous turn for a team that’s relying on young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to become a franchise guy. For general manager Chris Grier, that has not been the case. It’s also in this that we look at four prime candidates to replace Flores in Miami should he get that nearly inevitable call on “Black Friday.”

Miami Dolphins replace Brian Flores with Joe Brady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20M67I_0csyLWam00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old, this Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator is scene as a head coach in waiting. Sure his unit has struggled with Sam Darnold under center this season, but there’s a lot to like about the innovative offensive mind.

Previously an offensive assistant under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints, Brady made his name as the LSU Tigers passing game coordinator back in 2019. That season saw the likes of Joe Burrow , Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase put up historical performances en route to bringing the natty to Baton Rouge. If Miami is looking for an offensive mind, Brady would make the most sense.

Fins go big with Ryan Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msfRd_0csyLWam00
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yet another offensive-minded head coach candidate, it seems like the 42-year-old Day is just prime to get an NFL head coach opportunity. As Ohio State’s head coach since 2019, the former college quarterback has overseen stud play from the likes of Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. That’s not by accident. Insiders love what Day brings to the table from that perspective.

If Miami is serious about turning Tua into a franchise quarterback, this is a hire that makes the most sense. Sure Day has limited experience in the NFL ( one season as the Eagles’ and 49ers’ quarterbacks coach ), but he’d bring something new to the table in Miami. It’s needed right now.

Miami Dolphins bring in Greg Roman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soioY_0csyLWam00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

If Miami is looking for a seasoned coach to replace Brian Flores, Roman would be the best bet. He coordinated elite San Francisco 49ers offenses under Jim Harbaugh and has since seen skyrocket in the same role with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

In particular, Roman has helped morph Lamar Jackson into an NFL MVP after the former Louisville standout was seen as a project leading up to the 2018 draft. It’s also important to note that Roman served as an assistant with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and these very same Ravens from 1995-2007. He has the experience. He has the pedigree. He’d be a great fit in South Beach.

Miami Dolphins lure Dabo Swinney from Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZiGD_0csyLWam00
Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether Swinney would leave his cushy job with the Tigers remains to be seen. What we do know is that the enigmatic national champion has spoken in the past about moving on to the NFL once college football players get compensated for their work. That’s pretty much the case right now — leading to rumors that he could make that transition.

For Miami, this would signal some sort of long-term memory loss. Remember another big name college coach in Nick Saban bombing out with the team after just two seasons back in 2005-06? Yeah, we forgot that too. Either way, Swinney would be that big name we know Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross might chase after to replace Brian Flores.

Comments / 19

one is enough
6d ago

The Dolphins can change everything up to their Mascot and nothing is going to happen, they will be the same....

Reply
4
James Reidy
6d ago

How many candidates do they have to replace the owner!!! He is the Joke of the team. He is the one making bad choices that keep manifesting losing seasons with bad coaches!! Replace the owner!!

Reply
2
M Angles
6d ago

he and grier should go. get former players who know talent as grier has squandered all the draft picks except waddle and tua and he has traded the core experienced players from the defense. as to Flores, he cant judge assistant coaching talent and his own so called "experience at running defenses" has resulted in what about 30 pts a game against? dismal!

Reply
2
