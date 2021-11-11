ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Nationwide Nursing home worker shortage impacting Wichita facilities

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Some are saying the health care labor shortage is the worst it’s ever been.

A new study shows nursing homes have lost nearly a quarter of a million workers since the pandemic began.

Representatives from Prairie Homestead Senior Living and Homestead Health Center, both located in Wichita, have said people leaving the industry is not new, but that since the pandemic began, staffing challenges have gotten worse. Now, they are doing all they can to bring workers in and keep them.

Across Wichita, especially at assisted living and long-term care facilities, you can find help wanted signs.

“We have had more positions open, we have had to learn to do more with less and work smarter not harder. But yet, by the end of the day we still have people to take care of,” said Brenda Janda, the executive director at Prairie Homestead Senior Living.

Janda said her 25 employees are usually working overtime. She said when she makes a new hire, some of them leave in a matter of days for things like better pay.

“We are still finding challenges we have never had to deal with before,” said Janda about the COVID pandemic.

Elizabeth Howarth, the administrator of Homestead Health Center, is in a similar situation. She said Homestead is relying heavily on temporary workers to get by.

“We know it is not us there is not something specifically wrong with Homestead, it’s the system it is broken,” said Howarth.

While both women are working to keep wages competitive and incentivize working with the population, they both worry about what lies ahead.

“It is going to be interesting to see how that all comes out because right now healthcare is not a place where anybody wants to work because of everything that is going on outside of our walls,” said Howarth.

Prairie Homestead is looking at raising wages while Homestead Health Center is offering referral bonuses. Both said if things don’t get better they do worry about patient care, which is their top priority.

