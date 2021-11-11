Two-of-Three Axtell Signees Will Be Teammates at UMHB

The Texas Longhorns might have a GUY in 4-star 2022 quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, who hails from Gardena, California. As our friends at 247Sports points out, Murphy’s tossed the ole skin around for nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the past four games. What’s does the future hold for...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee added three heralded prep standouts during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday, Lady Raider Head Coach Rick Insell has announced. The Lady Raiders added Meioshe Mason, a 6-foot-4 center at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Tenn.; Lanae Riley, a 6-foot-2 forward...
Ola celebrated seven high school seniors who have signed with college athletic programs during a ceremony last week. The group featured five softball recruits — Ansley Cook to Emmanuel College, Skyler Evans to Gordon State College, Hope Mask to Shorter University, Jasmin Stewart to Valdosta State and Taylor Thomas to Webber International Universith (Fla.).
The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
Forsyth Central had four seniors sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday. Jillian Bretz signed with Columbus State University for basketball, Sarah Pipping signed with the University of West Georgia for volleyball, Emma Kiser signed with Eastern Florida State College for volleyball, and Ashlee Rice signed with Texas Woman's University for wrestling.
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor E’Monte Smith will do just about anything to keep improving as a football player. Whether that means changing positions or trying some alternative training methods, he’s all in. “I’m dedicated to this team,” said Smith, a senior who was recruited as a linebacker but was quickly...
BELTON – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a two-touchdown lead over No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor less than five minutes into their American Southwest Conference tilt Saturday afternoon, but the host Cru roared back for a 59-14 victory. Howard Payne (6-3, 5-3), which suffered its third straight setback,...
AXTELL — Desmond Woodson and the Bulldogs had a field day as they closed out the regular season in emphatic fashion, with a stampeding of the Longhorns. Marlin (7-3, 4-1) will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of District 8-2A Div. I and will face Bosqueville in next week’s bi-district playoffs.
Dawson's Lady Bulldogs saw their season end in Hillsboro in a close four-set loss to Axtell in the 2A Bi-district round Tuesday. Dawson was short two players because of injury/illness issues but battled Axtell (24-26, 13-25, 25-6, 24-26) throughout the match. Brooke Martinez has 12 kills, 19 serves and 17...
Texas Tech has landed their man. Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire will be the new Texas Tech head football coach, and he will start assembling his staff and hit the recruiting trail right away. As the former head coach at Cedar Hill for over a decade, one of McGuire's...
On Nov. 10, student-athletes inked commitments to play sports in college. Seven Wilsonville High School seniors took their next steps this week by signing commitment letters to their future universities and sports teams. National Letter of Intent Day, a tradition in which athletes across the nation officially commit to a...
AUSTIN, Texas – Head soccer coach Angela Kelly and the University of Texas soccer program announced on Wednesday five signees to either a NLI or ASA for the 2022-23 academic school year. Signees include (Top Drawer Soccer National Player Rank/Position/Hometown/High School/Club Soccer Team): Toni Lopez (No. 163/Center Back/Palmetto, Fla./IMG Academy/IMG...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Athletes from around the Lowcountry are putting pen to paper on Wednesday signing their National Letters of Intent to decide where they’ll be playing their sport at the next level. Check out the list of which students are going where below. Ashley Ridge. Logan Karns, Soccer...
St. Louis University coach Travis Ford remained in-state for his latest recruiting haul, signing two St. Louis-area players and making one junior college addition on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. As expected, Pattonville High’s Kellen Thames and St. Louis University High’s Nick Kramer (more on Kramer,...
STILLWATER – Headlined by five members of Extra Inning Softball's Extra Elite 100, head coach Kenny Gajewski announced the Oklahoma State softball team's signing class today. Kyra Aycock joins the Cowgirls as the 10th-ranked pitcher in Extra Inning Softball's Extra Elite 100. The six-foot-tall pitcher out of Newnan, Ga., Aycock...
BELTON — It’s full steam ahead for No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor, which wraps up the regular season Saturday afternoon against McMurry in Abilene. After that, the chase for the national championship begins in earnest. In other words, there’s no better time than the present for the Crusaders to be hitting on all cylinders.
In year three, most Mountaineer fans did not think that 9 games into the season we would be under .500 and fighting just for bowl eligibility, yet still not three games ago, fighting for bowl eligibility might have been seen as a fantasy by some. West Virginia still has bowl eligibility hopes and now has three games to win two with one of those games being the Kansas Jayhawks.
Only one night’s rest between playoff matches was no problem for the Burnet High School volleyball team, which advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. After the co-District 19-4A champion Lady Dawgs (22-18 overall, 9-1 district) defeated Manor New Tech in straight sets Tuesday, Nov. 2,...
After a tough week, the BSens were able to bounce back and grab four of a possible six points against Rochester and Cleveland. The first game of the week was a special teams affair, with Belleville and Rochester combining for nine attempts with the man advantage in a 4-3 nail biter. Each team was successful twice, which made for quite the exciting game itself.
