Two-of-Three Axtell Signees Will Be Teammates at UMHB

In year three, most Mountaineer fans did not think that 9 games into the season we would be under .500 and fighting just for bowl eligibility, yet still not three games ago, fighting for bowl eligibility might have been seen as a fantasy by some. West Virginia still has bowl eligibility hopes and now has three games to win two with one of those games being the Kansas Jayhawks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO