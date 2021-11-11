Joint Special Meeting of Burien City Council and BEDP will be this Friday, Nov. 12

A joint Special Meeting of the Burien City Council and the Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) will be held this Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Topics of the agenda will include what collaboration and communication between City Council and the business community looks like, as well as what steps can be taken to achieve that vision.

The meeting will be virtual, via Zoom.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

AGENDA TOPICS:

a) Welcome and Introduction

b) What does effective collaboration and communication between City Council and the business community look like?

Discussion

c) What steps can be taken to achieve the vision for enhanced collaboration and communication?

Discussion

d) Closing Remarks

Participants will include:

Burien City Council:

Mayor Jimmy Matta

Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx

Councilmember Sofia Aragon

Councilmember Cydney Moore

Councilmember Pedro Olguin

Councilmember Kevin Schilling

Councilmember Nancy Tosta

Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) Members: