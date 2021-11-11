Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...CORRECTED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 406 PM EST WED NOV 17 2021 /306 PM CST WED NOV 17 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ONTONAGON AND NORTHERN HOUGHTON COUNTIES FROM 7PM TONIGHT TO 7PM THURSDAY... TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY WEST. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW MAINLY IN THE COPPER COUNTRY...SOME RAIN MAY MIX IN EARLY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 28 TO 37. THURSDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY EARLY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST HALF...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 38 TO 44. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY AND BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 27...COLDEST FAR WEST. HIGHS 25 TO 34.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO