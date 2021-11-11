ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extended forecast is full of sunny skies with...

www.fox44news.com

KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.
EAST TEXAS, PA
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

There's a gorgeous day ahead with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. It'll be still warmer than average Thursday before a cold front arrives.
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/17/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...CORRECTED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 406 PM EST WED NOV 17 2021 /306 PM CST WED NOV 17 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ONTONAGON AND NORTHERN HOUGHTON COUNTIES FROM 7PM TONIGHT TO 7PM THURSDAY... TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY WEST. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW MAINLY IN THE COPPER COUNTRY...SOME RAIN MAY MIX IN EARLY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WITH SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 28 TO 37. THURSDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY EARLY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST HALF...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 38 TO 44. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY AND BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 27...COLDEST FAR WEST. HIGHS 25 TO 34.
MARQUETTE, MI
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will push through the panhandle later Thursday bringing another cool down to our area. For tonight though skies will become mostly cloudy w/lows in the mid to upper 50s. Expect some patches of fog Thursday morning. On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be around 20%. By Friday skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. The sunny and nice weather lasts through the weekend. We will see another small chance of rain Monday with a big cool down coming Tuesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wxxv25.com

11/17 – Brantly’s “Partly Cloudy” Wednesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will move toward our area from the northwest today and tonight before moving east across our area late Thursday into Thursday evening. Before the front arrives on Thursday, primarily southeasterly winds will continue to gradually moisten the atmosphere over our area, helping elevate rain chances to about 40%.
KDRV

Wednesday, November 17th Evening Weather

Clouds increase tonight with gusty winds and scattered showers likely tomorrow. Wet weather will stick around Friday with on and off showers before drier weather returns for the weekend.
Weather
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 17th

The cold front is on the move across Texas. Temperatures in the Concho Valley got up into the lower and mid 80s this afternoon, but this evening as the cold front arrives temperatures will begin to fall rapidly going into the evening and overnight hours. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s with some […]
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will start to increase late tonight into Thursday with our next approaching cold front. Patchy fog will also be possible late tonight into early Thursday. Lows early Thursday will be warmer in the low 50s. A cold front will move through the region Thursday...
AUGUSTA, GA
KTUL

Chief Meteorologist Dan Threlkeld's Winter Weather Forecast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The sting of last winter is hard to forget. Tens of thousands were left without power, many spent days without heat. Roads and schools closed. The cleanup took weeks. It’s been a while, but we’ve had winters with NO snow. Tulsa averages 8.7” per winter, but...
TULSA, OK
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Florida lawmakers are expected to end their five-day special session Wednesday afternoon after just three days. Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Wednesday morning to talk about adopting a furry friend.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. (Credit: CBS 2) A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

