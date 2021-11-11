Pistons' Josh Jackson: Returns to bench

Richardson finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to Dallas. Richardson was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to a foot concern. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Richardson stepped into a larger role, something that could stick for at least the next seven days. He is certainly not the player he once was but those in deeper formats should consider giving him a look, even if it is just to see what he can do with extended playing time.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO