ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Josh Jackson: Returns to bench

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Jackson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Rockets, Adam Spolane...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders released from hospital; eyes return to Jackson State team

After a lengthy stay in a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital, Deion Sanders has been released and is a step closer to returning to his Jackson State University football program. Sanders on Wednesday morning announced that he had been discharged from the hospital after a lengthy stay. Jackson had surgery on his...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killian Hayes
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Back to bench

Okogie will play a reserve role in Friday's clash against the Clippers. Okogie will come off the bench in favor of Taurean Prince. It will be his fourth game out of eight that he has played a reserve role this season. All-in-all he is averaging just 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 15.5 minutes per game.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Will “embarrassed” Pistons make sweeping changes?

There wasn’t anything pretty about the beating the Detroit Pistons just took at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks and coach Dwane Casey was not happy about it. The Bucks were shorthanded and on the road, so many Pistons’ fans were hoping that this would finally be the night when the Pistons ended their 200 year losing streak to Milwaukee.
NBA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Taurean Prince starting on Friday, Josh Okogie to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Prince will make his first start this season after Josh Okogie was sent to Minnesota's bench against Los Angeles. In a matchup against a Clippers' unit allowing a 104.3 defensive rating, our models project Prince to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Rockets#Sports Radio 610 Houston
CBS Sports

Suns' JaVale McGee: Returning to bench

McGee is not starting Thursday versus Houston. Deandre Ayton (lower leg) is healthy, meaning McGee will be his backup again. The latter remains unlikely to attempt 10 field goals and score 18 points like he did starting Tuesday versus New Orleans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Returns to bench

Prince will come off the bench Monday against the Grizzlies. Prince had five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during a spot start Friday, but he'll return to the bench Monday with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) rejoining the lineup.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Serviceable line off bench

Richardson finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to Dallas. Richardson was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to a foot concern. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Richardson stepped into a larger role, something that could stick for at least the next seven days. He is certainly not the player he once was but those in deeper formats should consider giving him a look, even if it is just to see what he can do with extended playing time.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Killian Hayes (wrist) on Wednesday night, Josh Jackson to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (wrist) will start in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayes will return to the court after Detroit's young point guard missed one game with a wrist sprain. In a matchup against a Houston unit rated 19th in defensive rating, our models project Hayes to score 22.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,500.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Still no timeline for return

Jackson (knee) remains out for Saturday's game against the 76ers. According to David Woods, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Oct. 29 that the hyperextended left knee Jackson sustained one day prior isn't as serious as the team initially feared, but the rookie big man hasn't played since and remains without a clear timeline to return to the court. Jackson looks unlikely to be available at any point during the Pacers' upcoming four-game week.
NBA
CBS Sports

Packers' Josh Myers: Could return this season

Myers recently underwent knee surgery but may be able to retake the field this season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Myers was placed on injured reserve with the knee issue Oct. 23, and he went under the knife after being further evaluated. The rookie second-round pick figures to be sidelined into December but could make a return to the active roster later in the campaign. Lucas Patrick should continue to fill in as Green Bay's starter center in the meantime.
NFL
chatsports.com

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Face off in the MVP Squid Game

CREEPY VOICE OVER INTERCOM: Greetings. You have all agreed to play the Most Valuable Player Award Squid Game. You will win untold riches and glory if you can win the simple children's game called Hot Potato. Simply carry the trophy across the finish line and you win. PATRICK MAHOMES: Sounds...
NBA
chatsports.com

New Indiana Era Includes Woodson Return, ‘Special’ Jackson-Davis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A new Indiana basketball era begins Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan. "It's all about these players and trying to get them to play at a high level, compete at a high level, and win," he says. For specifics, All-America forward Trayce Jackson-Davis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Sportsnet.ca

Return to all-star form by Siakam not enough as Raptors fall to Pistons

TORONTO -- Pascal Siakam is back -- almost. The Toronto Raptors forward looked like his old all-star, All-NBA self Saturday night as he went off for 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-of-14 from the field. Unfortunately, he isn’t all the way there as his strong performance...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy