NBA

Kings' Terence Davis: Will not play Wednesday

 7 days ago

Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs,...

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Davis, King sign with Louisville basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — D’Ante “Tae” Davis, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.; and Fredrick King, a 6-10, 220-pound center from Mangrove Cay, Andros, in the Bahamas; have each signed a national letter-of-intent to continue their basketball playing careers at the University of Louisville, the school announced Thursday.
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play vs. Kings

Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Friday's tilt against the Kings. Washington hyperextended his elbow during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. Assuming he's sidelined, more minutes should be available for Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre.
Davis Bertans Not Expected to Play This Week, Listed as Week-To-Week

Bertans listed as week-to-week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards will be without Davis Bertans for, at least, the remainder of this week as he recovers from a left ankle sprain. Bertans suffered the injury in Monday’s game against the Hawks. “He’s probably week-to-week,” coach Wes Unseld Jr....
Pelicans Brandon Ingram Ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings

Jason Anderson reports Brandon Ingram will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1456070683515973632. Ingram, who is dealing with a lingering hip injury, will miss his second consecutive game. He last played in a 113-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, playing 35 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. A key playmaker for the Pelicans, Ingram has started six games this season, averaging 37 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. Last season, Ingram started 62 games, averaging 34 minutes, 24 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, responsible for a 28% usage rate.
Hawks' John Collins: Will play, start Wednesday

Collins (foot) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports. Collins was initially listed as questionable with a strained left foot, and he was subsequently called a game-time decision by coach Nate McMillan. Ultimately, the athletic big man won't miss any time, with McMillan noting that Collins will start at his usual power forward spot. Collins finished Monday's win over Washington with 12 points, nine rebounds, a season-high six assists and one block in 31 minutes.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Thursday

Davis (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis has been deemed probable for the past few matchups, but it hasn't affected his playing time much, as the forward is averaging 33.3 minutes over his last four appearances. Expect Davis to play his usual role during Thursday's contest versus the Thunder barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff.
Pelicans' Herb Jones will not play on Wednesday due to concussion

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Herb Jones will not play on Wednesday versus the Sacramento Kings due to a concussion, the team announced prior to the contest. The Pelicans said Jones suffered the injury during the third quarter on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. He is in the return-to-participate process and will need to be cleared by an independent physician prior to playing again.
Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Play Against Portland

After suffering a sprain thumb right before halftime against Oklahoma City, the Brow has only given vague status updates to his availability against Portland tonight. Up to this point, nobody still has any idea if he will play tonight. Just now, it was announced that Anthony Davis will indeed play...
Anthony Davis Cleared To Play vs. Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have one less spot to fill in their starting lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Dave McMenamin confirmed that Anthony Davis’s sprained right thumb injury has resolved enough for the center to be included in the Lakers’ lineup Saturday night. The Lakers were already dealing with the loss of LeBron James, who is expected to miss at least the next week.
Anthony Davis (thumb) probable for Lakers Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Davis continues to deal with a right thumb sprain, but it seems as though he'll be able to play through it once again. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Expected to play Wednesday

Okoro (hamstring) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Okoro has missed the Cavaliers' last seven contests, but his return to action to the court appears to be on the horizon. In four games this season, the 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 27.0 minutes per game. Cleveland just lost Collin Sexton (knee) for an extended period, so Okoro could be asked to handle more playmaking duties when he returns to action.
