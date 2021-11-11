Kings' Terence Davis: Will not play Wednesday

Jason Anderson reports Brandon Ingram will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1456070683515973632. Ingram, who is dealing with a lingering hip injury, will miss his second consecutive game. He last played in a 113-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, playing 35 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. A key playmaker for the Pelicans, Ingram has started six games this season, averaging 37 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. Last season, Ingram started 62 games, averaging 34 minutes, 24 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, responsible for a 28% usage rate.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO