Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Limited at practice Wednesday

Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Atlanta and is traveling with the team, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Smith has battled the shoulder injury for almost a month now, finally missing a game Sunday when the Patriots beat the Browns by 38 points. Hunter Henry caught two TD passes in the contest and played 94 percent of offensive snaps before the fourth quarter, but he'll likely lose some of his workload if Smith makes it back Thursday night. Smith has scored just one TD of his own this year, averaging 2.3 catches for 21.4 yards on 3.8 targets per game.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO