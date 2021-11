BOISE – A Nampa man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court records, on May 30, 2021, law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to a single vehicle crash in Nampa. Carlos Ballesteros, 28, of Nampa, was a passenger in the crashed vehicle. A Canyon County paramedic providing medical assistance on scene located a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in Ballesteros’ waistband. At the time of the crash, Ballesteros had previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho in 2020 and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms. At the time he possessed the firearm, Ballesteros was still on supervised release for his 2020 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.

NAMPA, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO