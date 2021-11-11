ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly 'take a few days' to make final decision on new team

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txPIX_0csyISsp00

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are going to drag out a little longer.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones , the star wide receiver plans to “take some time” on deciding which team he wants to sign with and that a final decision is “a few days away.”

It was already going to be tough for Beckham to get up to speed with his new team for Week 10 so this all but assures he wouldn’t be on the field until Week 11 the earliest.

The 29-year-old became a free agent on Tuesday afternoon after he cleared waivers without any team claiming him.

The Cleveland Browns had placed Beckham on waivers after his father posted a highlight video on YouTube that essentially blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for his son’s subpar performances with the Browns.

Beckham is reportedly interested in only going to a contending team and several teams reportedly have interest in the wide receiver.

Podcast host Jordan Schultz, who has been on top of all Beckham news, reported on Wednesday that the Patriots were making a “strong push” for Beckham while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Saints head coach Sean Payton had reached out to Beckham to make recruitment pitches.

Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Packers were Beckham’s preferred landing spot and the Kansas City Chiefs have also had conversations with Beckham.

Listen to sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest NFL team gear

Beckham has been a polarizing figure in the league since his time with the New York Giants, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland during the 2019 offseason and his time with the Browns has been plagued by injuries and underperformance.

Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season after tearing his ACL nearly a year ago.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. connected by credible reporter

The Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. seems impossible on its face, but so have most of the moves made by this franchise in the last year. Just to get ahead of this, the Buccaneers are almost assuredly not signing Odell Beckham Jr. when he gets released by the Browns as soon as today. The Bucs don’t have the money or priority on the waiver wire, and that doesn’t even consider the depth Tampa already possesses in the wide receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Odell Beckham Jr. excused from team

According to multiple reports, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be away from the team for the rest of the season. (Jason La Canfora on Twitter) OBJ appears to be in hot water after his Dad shared an 11-minute video montage of his son being wide open and Baker Mayfield simply not getting him the ball. Things likely became more contentious and divisive when multiple Cleveland Browns players liked the video. As of now, there are conflicting reports as to whether or not he will truly be paid to stay home for the rest of the season, but with the trade deadline come and gone, that is exactly what may happen. This is a fluid situation without any concrete information, but as of now, it looks like the Browns, and fantasy managers, will be without the talented receiver for the foreseeable future. Donovan Peoples-Jones is back on the fantasy radar if and when the team confirms this news.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers defender vows payback on OBJ during next meeting

It did not take long for Odell Beckham Jr. to make the first enemy of his Los Angeles Rams career. After the Rams lost to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward made clear that he was not pleased about Beckham’s hard hit on his opening-drive interception of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#The Cleveland Browns#Patriots#Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Giant
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Sends Harsh Message To Cleveland Browns

In a move that many saw coming, the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after a testy week between the two. Unfortunately for Browns fans, their old friend Colin Cowherd saw it coming too. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Browns for being a...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Rex Ryan Gives Honest Opinion On Baker Mayfield

Heading into the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 10 contest in New England, ESPN’s Rex Ryan predicted a disaster. He might not have expected the overall carnage that entailed, but he nailed one particular pre-game assessment. And on this morning’s Get Up morning show, he followed up on his Baker Mayfield statement.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

3 ‘Teams to watch’ in Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns released a statement to officially announce that they are parting ways with WR Odell Beckham Jr. after their relationship did not work out as planned. Now, the question is, where will Beckham Jr. land?. According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Should Eagles take a punt on Odell Beckham Jr?

The Odell Beckham Jr era is coming to an end in Cleveland. It’s been nothing but bumpy since his arrival and will end in the Browns being the second team to exile OBJ from their grounds. He’ll be exposed to the waiver wire after a contract restructure where the Eagles sit eighth in terms of priority. There is a good chance that Howie will have the option to pull the trigger, but should he?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s biggest desire as he looks for new team

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has officially been released by the Cleveland Browns. As he looks to join a new team after contract logistics are finished, Beckham Jr. wishes to join a postseason contender, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The former Brown believes that he could thrive in a winning environment and be productive with an organization that is looking to make a big push in the playoffs.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Heaps: Adding Odell Beckham Jr. would make Seahawks a playoff team

The Seahawks will have star quarterback Russell Wilson back in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, and starting running back Chris Carson may be back in the mix as well. But could Seattle have yet another reinforcement on offense this weekend?. Odell Beckham Jr., a former first-round pick, three-time...
NFL
NESN

Louis Riddick Believes This Team Makes ‘Perfect Sense’ For Odell Beckham Jr.

Although he was not moved by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. might not play another down for the Browns. Beckham was “excused” from Cleveland’s Wednesday and Thursday practices. The veteran wide receiver is unlikely to rejoin the Browns, as head coach Kevan Stefanski reportedly told his players that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now.”
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: 7 teams make sense for ex-Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Here’s our comprehensive guide (and top betting offers) The Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with the mercurial wide receiver, putting him on waivers Monday. If he goes unclaimed, Beckham will be free to sign with the team of his choosing as early as Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Beckham does...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. prefers to join the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks may be adding another star to an already-stacked receiving corps. Odell Beckham Jr., who the will officially hit waivers on Monday, is said to prefer Seattle as his next team, per NBC’s Mike Florio. The former Giants receiver also included New Orleans and San Francisco among teams he would like to join if he doesn’t sign with the ‘Hawks.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy