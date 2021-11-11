Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly 'take a few days' to make final decision on new team

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are going to drag out a little longer.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones , the star wide receiver plans to “take some time” on deciding which team he wants to sign with and that a final decision is “a few days away.”

It was already going to be tough for Beckham to get up to speed with his new team for Week 10 so this all but assures he wouldn’t be on the field until Week 11 the earliest.

The 29-year-old became a free agent on Tuesday afternoon after he cleared waivers without any team claiming him.

The Cleveland Browns had placed Beckham on waivers after his father posted a highlight video on YouTube that essentially blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for his son’s subpar performances with the Browns.

Beckham is reportedly interested in only going to a contending team and several teams reportedly have interest in the wide receiver.

Podcast host Jordan Schultz, who has been on top of all Beckham news, reported on Wednesday that the Patriots were making a “strong push” for Beckham while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Saints head coach Sean Payton had reached out to Beckham to make recruitment pitches.

Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Packers were Beckham’s preferred landing spot and the Kansas City Chiefs have also had conversations with Beckham.

Beckham has been a polarizing figure in the league since his time with the New York Giants, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland during the 2019 offseason and his time with the Browns has been plagued by injuries and underperformance.

Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season after tearing his ACL nearly a year ago.

