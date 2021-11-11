ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 people rescued after fishing boat catches fire

 7 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Seven crew members of a commercial fishing boat were rescued after their boat caught fire Wednesday off the coast of Monterey, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders with the Eleventh Coast Guard District command center in Alameda received multiple alerts belonging to the fishing boat Blue Dragon around 12:20 a.m and arranged for a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew to fly over the area about 350 miles (563 kilometers) west of Monterey

Coast Guard watchstanders also issued a request for assistance and the vessel Nord Rubicon crew responded that they were willing to divert and assist the distressed mariners.

The C-27 aircrew reached the area about three hours after the Coast Guard received the distress alerts and reported seeing the Blue Dragon on fire and survivors aboard a life raft nearby. The survivors signaled the aircraft using a flashlight, and in response, the aircrew deployed a flare along with a self-locating datum marker buoy.

The Nord Rubicon crew arrived on the scene at 9:30 a.m. and rescued the seven crewmembers from the life raft. No injuries were reported.

The Nord Rubicon was en route to San Francisco with all Blue Dragon crew members, officials said.

#Commercial Fishing#Us Coast Guard#Fishing Vessel#Accident#Ap#The Coast Guard#Watchstanders#A Coast Guard Air Station#Spartan#Monterey Coast Guard#The Nord Rubicon
