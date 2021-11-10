ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Congratulations to the mayor-elect

By The Editors
To the editor:

I would like to offer my congratulations to Mayor-elect Jared Nicholson and other city officials who were elected last Tuesday evening.

Lynn is a great city. It is my hope that our mayor will continue to build on the strong foundation built by current Mayor Thomas M. McGee. Thank you, Mayor McGee, and best of luck to all city officials.

John S. Norton
Lynn

Community Policy