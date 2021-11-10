Letter: Congratulations to the mayor-elect

To the editor:

I would like to offer my congratulations to Mayor-elect Jared Nicholson and other city officials who were elected last Tuesday evening.

Lynn is a great city. It is my hope that our mayor will continue to build on the strong foundation built by current Mayor Thomas M. McGee. Thank you, Mayor McGee, and best of luck to all city officials.

John S. Norton

Lynn

