Editor’s note: If you already believe Bernhard Langer isn’t actually human, you know how this ends. If you continue to marvel at the 64-year-young, read on. On the 9th at Phoenix Country Club, in so much pain was he in after his greenside bunker shot, that he took one step out, then had to be lifted out by caddie Terry Holt. Two holes later, so debilitated was Langer before his drive, that he bent down from both knees, placed his ball on his tee, bent back up, then hooked his drive left. Langer let his driver go on his follow-through, before gingerly grabbing first his tee, then the club.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO