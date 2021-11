The Ducks have been one of the biggest surprises of the young season, and a rejuvenated Getzlaf is a big reason why. Only Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have more assists this season. Interestingly, the historically pass-first Getzlaf is also averaging 2.89 shots per game, which would be the highest mark of his 17 year career. It's not resulting in goals yet, but it's a sign that there's even more potential behind his already surprisingly fast start. Add him now.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO