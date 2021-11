Mayfield isn't expected to be suspended for his knee-on-knee hit to Aleksander of the Panthers on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Mayfield was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, but it looks like the Department of Player Safety has decided that the penalties were enough of a punishment. This is good news for the Islanders as they are struggling on defense and will already be without one of their stalwarts in Ryan Pulock. Pulock will be lost to the team for approximately 4-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury. Mayfield and the Islanders have finally concluded their 13 game road trip to open the season. They will finally play in their brand new arena Saturday versus the Flames.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO