It was no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs were off to a slow start in the 2021-22 season. Bad habits were creeping in and the star players were struggling to produce. After their 4-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and a dreadful first period against the Chicago Blackhawks, it seemed to have ignited the fire in the Maple Leafs as they knew things had to change. They’re now in the midst of a five-game winning streak including winning three straight against heavyweight teams in the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO