The Toronto Maple Leafs may be shopping a defenseman. According to Nick Kypreos, recently scratched Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl is on the market, and earlier in the week, Elliotte Freidman mentioned that Travis Dermott was potentially available. This is very interesting news, because it very much confirms that...
Campbell will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Lightning, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Campbell was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against Vegas, stopping all 26 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory and his first shutout of the year. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaged 3.22 goals per game this campaign, 10th in the NHL.
I’m sure Sheldon Keefe has felt like Reg Dunlop over the past nine months or so, with every fan he encounters telling him to get the power play together. And, yeah yeah, have they ever been working on it. They’ve juggled positions and coaches and at times personnel to no avail. Their power play struggles contributed to their post-season exit, and have been well documented.
Kase will be a game-time call versus Philadelphia on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Kase is pointless in his last five games and has just one goal in 13 contests this year. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly finding an offensive upside to his game. If Kase is unable to play Wednesday, it would likely fall to Joey Anderson to slot into his spot in the lineup.
Once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner was trending on social media, but it was for all the right reasons this time. On Tuesday night, Marner opened the scoring with a jaw-dropping goal, part of a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. It was by far the most outstanding performance thus far by Marner and his teammates this year and the best sign yet that the horrible start to the 2021-22 season may genuinely be behind this team.
It has been a somewhat frustrating start for the Toronto Maple Leafs to the 2021 season. Before beating Las Vegas last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had scuffled to record of 4-4-1, which had them tied for 4th in the Atlantic Division with the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
Campbell made 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Campbell has gotten into a real groove lately. He stacked the pads against the powerful Bolts offense after shutting out the Golden Knights his last time out. In fact, Campbell kept his team in the game Thursday when he stopped Brayden Point on a breakaway midway through the third period to keep the game at 1-0.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is one of the best additions to this team made by general manager Kyle Dubas. He has earned the right to be Toronto’s number one goaltender. Campbell has been very effective since being traded in the 2019-20 season. In 35 starts for the Toronto...
With Morgan Rielly locked up, the most important pending free agent for the Toronto Maple Leafs is Jack Campbell. The 29-year-old is currently in the second season of a two-year deal signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019 and carries a $1.65MM cap hit. Given his performance since arriving in Toronto–a .922 save percentage in 36 regular season appearances–he’s likely in line for a substantial raise.
Kristiu0101ns Rubu012bns, a free agent defender soon to turn 24, has been called up by the Maple Leafs. He is one of Kyle Dubas’s ECHL to NHL projects. Undrafted, the 6’4” defender was signed as a free agent to the Marlies and then to the Maple Leafs in the spring of 2020. He’s played 56 games for Newfoundland, and has been on the Marlies roster for the last three years.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have won four in a row, after beating the Lightning on Thursday. Despite the winning streak, trade rumours are swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs, as defenseman Justin Holl is rumoured to be available. The Leafs had a lot of turnover this summer, and after about...
Dermott (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports. Dermott's status for Thursday's game versus Tampa Bay is up in the air. If Dermott's unable to go, Justin Holl will likely draw into the lineup against the Lightning.
Rubins was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday. Rubins' demotion most likely means that Travis Dermott (foot) will be available for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old blueliner will head back to the minors, where he's scored three points in six games this season.
We’ll start off with the big news of the day. The Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Kristiu0101ns Rubu012bns from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) Despite playing in the second half of Tuesday’s game, it’s not assured Travis Dermott is going to play tonight (that’s usually what happens when you need x-rays, even if they come back negative it probably hurts like hell), so he’s listed as a game-time decision.
Matthews set up two goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Matthews now has six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games this season. Like his Leafs mates, Matthews has had a slow start to the season. But with two consecutive two-point games, it's clear the rust is coming off.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have played better of late, in no small part due to the play of goalie Jack Campbell. That’s great news for the team and for Campbell as an individual who’ll go into next summer as an unrestricted free agent. It’s still early, of course, but with each game, Campbell plays well in, the higher his asking price for next season and beyond will go.
Over the past two games, the Toronto Maple Leafs have beaten two strong teams. First, they scored a 4-0 shutout victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, on Thursday night, they came back from one goal down to pull out a 2-1 overtime victory of the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
The NHL’s regular season is in full swing, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are on a five-game winning streak. Sometimes fans can get so caught up in what the NHL team is doing that we forget to check on the prospects within the system. The Toronto Maple Leafs have an...
Mrazek has aggravated the groin injury that held him out of six games earlier this season, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. For now, Mrazek should be considered out indefinitely with his groin injury. With Mrazek sidelined, Joseph Woll will take over as Toronto's No. 2 netminder behind Jack Campbell.
