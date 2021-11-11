Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Set to play Wednesday

Once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner was trending on social media, but it was for all the right reasons this time. On Tuesday night, Marner opened the scoring with a jaw-dropping goal, part of a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. It was by far the most outstanding performance thus far by Marner and his teammates this year and the best sign yet that the horrible start to the 2021-22 season may genuinely be behind this team.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO