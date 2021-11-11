ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

“We know” Juventus reminds defender of how valuable he is to the team

By Martin U
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Matthijs de Ligt’s latest game for Juventus, he showed some incredible form as he helped the Bianconeri beat Fiorentina. He was tasked with marking the very dangerous Dusan Vlahovic and did his job to perfection in the game. The Serbian striker...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Legendary manager reveals he turned down Juventus

Juventus has had some of Europe’s best managers on their bench and that is one reason they have dominated the Italian game. The Bianconeri is now being managed by the returning Max Allegri who had a trophy-laden spell at the club in his first stint as manager. Reports have linked...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus defender leaves Italy camp ahead of Switzerland clash

On Friday night, Italy will be hoping to book their spot in next year’s World Cup by beating their Group C rivals Switzerland on home soil. The two nations are currently level on points, and even shared the spoils during their first meeting which ended 1-1. Therefore, this will be a winner takes all encounter.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Juventus defender Bonucci: Jorginho remains Italy's penalty taker

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci says Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains Italy's penalty taker for the clash with Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Monday night. Jorginho missed the chance to win Friday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland by skying a late spotkick. Italy now risk missing automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich emerge as the favorites for German defender wanted by Juventus

Last summer, some of the biggest stars in football ended up sealing moves as free agents. The list includes Gianluigi Donnarumma, David Alaba, Sergio Ramos and of course Lionel Messi. While we’re still several months away from the summer transfer session, it appears that another host of stars could embrace...
SOCCER
Person
Mino Raiola
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
The Independent

England unlikely to get a World Cup warm-up in before Qatar 2022 – Southgate

Gareth Southgate admits England could go into next winter’s World Cup cold with a pre-tournament friendly unlikely given the tight time frame.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The final takes place on December 18, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled days later and the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Qualification: secured ✅The #ThreeLions are heading to next year's @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/x6cgOojZph— England (@England) November 15, 2021Whereas most pre-tournament camps would allow time for two or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham ‘surprised’ by UEFA punishment

West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.“The club has requested the...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Juventus defender De Ligt: People ask me about Ajax

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is delighted seeing former club Ajax bounce back. The Dutch giants are again flying under coach Erik ten Hag this season. And De Ligt had a message to Ajax fans: “I have been abroad for more than two years and looking back I I realized how special Ajax are.
SOCCER
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
Sports
The Independent

Premier League quiet on reports that chairman is on the brink of resigning

The Premier League has declined to comment on reports that chairman Gary Hoffman is on the brink of resigning.According to Sky News Hoffman is close to stepping down from the post following a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi-led consortium last month.The reports have emerged with a fan-led review into football governance chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch expected to be published soon.The Premier League was declining to comment on Tuesday evening when contacted by the PA news agency regarding the reports about Hoffman.Hoffman, who has widespread experience in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Barcelona seen as transfer priority for €30m+ rated wonderkid forward

Barcelona are reportedly on the right track to securing the signing of German starlet Karim Adeyemi, as they target a move for the forward next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish outlet report that Barcelona are keen on landing the 19-year-old next summer, January will not be possible due...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Dean Smith Offers Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Hope at Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has told Billy Gilmour what he needs to do to regain his place in the side. The 20-year-old joined the Canaries in the summer on a season-long loan as Thomas Tuchel believed the Scottish midfielder would benefit most under Daniel Farke who played the same system as Chelsea with the double-six.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
UEFA
The Independent

Kieffer Moore goal gives Wales a lift in quest for Qatar qualification

Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.Oh, and we're seeded. These players 🥰#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/01HxHDLRAo— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 16, 2021The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the...
WORLD

