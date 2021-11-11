ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa to dedicate Dream Keepers Park Saturday

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
(Skyler Cooper)

TULSA, Okla. — This Saturday at 10 a.m., City of Tulsa officials, the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission and Tulsa area tribal dignitaries will officially rename “Dream Keepers Park” located at 18th Street and South Boulder Drive. This dedication aims to honor Tulsa’s rich Native American history.

In June, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the former site of Tulsa’s Veteran’s Park would be renamed to Dream Keepers Park. Veteran’s Park, which had been in place for 30 years, was moved to the former Centennial Park at 1028 East 6th Street.

The new Veteran’s Park dedication took place on Sept. 11, 2021.

“This is an opportunity to honor and utilize a space that is of historic significance to our community, and I’m honored to stand with tribal laeders to create a park that show respect to our Native American citizens,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “With the Council Oak tree just a few hundred feet away, Dream Keepers Park will become a centerpiece for cultural activities and educational opportunities for years to come.”

The term “dream keepers” comes from an annual award given to Native American citizens by the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission who exemplify strong character and have made a difference in their dedication to public service.

“Naming this park in celebration of Native American leadership and accomplishment is one way, we, as tribal citizens of the greater Tulsa area, can preserve and recognize our culture, heritage, and contributions to this city,” Cheryl Cohenour, Chair, Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission said.

Cohenour continued, “The Dream Keepers, with their inspiring lives and work, are the example our city needs of the contemporary Native experience – one of innovation, creativity, resilience, and community.

City and tribal officials hope to include several public art pieces from local tribes and create a pathway that honors past recipients of the Dream Keepers Award.

“Not far from Dream Keepers Park, Tulsa began as the dream Muscogee tribal members who started new lives here after being forced from their ancestral homes. That dream was kept alive all these years through many struggles,” District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee said.

“Today, we continue the dream of a thriving Tulsa at the intersection of thriving Muscogee, Osage and Cherokee Nations. This space can be a wonderful place or cultural events, sports, education or simply enjoying the outdoors for generations to come,” McKee continued.

The renaming ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. just south of the park’s parking lot. The park’s signage will be unveiled following officials’ brief remarks on the park.

“I am honored to be a part of this new park’s dedication during November, which is Native American Heritage Month,” Anna America, Chief of Culture and Recreation said. “When we started talking about renaming this park, we wanted to be very intentional with the space and how we could use it to showcase the contributions of Tulsa’s native citizens. I’d like to thank the citizens of Tulsa for embracing this change, it would not have been possible without the support of the community and continued partnerships within Tulsa’s native community.”

Tulsa, OK
