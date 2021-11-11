ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Help your Student Navigate the Ever-Changing School Year

cbs17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis back to school season has been emotional for many parents and...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Rialto elementary school using yoga to help students relax, focus

RIALTO, Calif. - Little arms form the rainbow pose at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto. In the kindergarten class of Davonne Santibanez Torres, students meditate to a rain stick and learn mindful breathing. They're self-soothing, self-awareness skills little Jocelyn Uriostegui says she uses at home. "Sometimes I get...
RIALTO, CA
Valley Breeze

Birchwood STEAM students change school's recycling habits

NORTH PROVIDENCE — In only a few weeks, students at Birchwood Middle School have gone from producing six to eight bags of garbage every day during school lunches to filling only one bag of trash. The group of STEAM students behind the effort to reduce Birchwood’s contributions to the landfill...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Pandemic
KSDK

It's all hands on deck at Mehlville Schools to help students catch up

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been all hands on deck at schools across the country and in our area with staff having to fill in wherever needed at a moment’s notice. That's also true in the Mehlville School District. Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines washes dishes at Mehlville High School. It’s something he does almost every Friday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
13 WHAM

Students help design new playground at Harley School

Brighton, N.Y. — Harley School students have a new play area. A new middle school playground was unveiled Friday on the campus. It was donated by the Hess family and designed by Parkitects. The space includes Mobius Climbers, where students can choose their own climbing routes, and Fit Core Extreme...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
studentprintz.com

Changes to Nursing program promise to help students save time, money

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Professional Nursing Practice recently made substantial changes to their Nursing RN-BSN program, which they believe will help students graduate with better qualifications in less time. The RN-BSN program, which helps students and practicing nurses get their bachelor’s degree in four years, is changing...
COLLEGES
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Standardized test scores helping Cedar Falls Schools work with struggling students

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ educators are using data from last spring’s standardized tests as they work to boost student achievement. Pam Zeigler, associate superintendent for instruction and learning, told the Board of Education this week that a district-wide goal was developed based on the results of that testing. The test, called the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, has established scores at each grade level to indicate if students are not yet proficient, proficient or advanced.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cottage Grove Sentinel

SLSD staff, students navigate 2021 challenges

With the Oct. 18 vaccine deadline for school district staff in the rearview mirror, South Lane School District (SLSD) is still finding its center of gravity amid a staffing crisis and a challenging environment for mental wellness for both students and staff. In August, Governor Kate Brown announced that all...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee school instructional coach Stephanie Gragg loves helping teachers, students

For the last two years educator Stephanie Gragg has worked as an instructional coach helping the teachers and students of Shawnee Public Schools. According to Gragg, an instructional coach is someone who assists teachers with their instruction, classroom management and other professional development skills. "I believe an instructional coach is...
SHAWNEE, OK
districtadministration.com

3 ways to better guide high school teachers in helping struggling students

Where do teachers go to find ideas and resources for supporting struggling students? Are they feeling like they can help some students more than others?. Principals, superintendents and other administration should take note of the three relevant findings from a new RAND Corporation survey on how and where high school teachers seek guidance supporting students’ academic needs:
EDUCATION
ospreyobserver.com

High School Vet Tech Program Helps Students Train For Future

Former Sumner teacher Jordan Hernandez’s class went to the dogs … literally. Her students, in the school’s Veterinary Assisting Program, offer a once-a-week doggy day care for faculty members’ canine friends, which provides pampering for the pooches while giving students hands-on experience in animal husbandry, grooming and pet care. The...
ANIMALS
hometownstations.com

Lima middle school students "Do the Write Thing" to help end violence

Lima City Schools middle school students getting a chance to express their thoughts on youth violence and bullying that will have a lasting impression in the nations capital. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has invited all 7th and 8th graders at Lima City Schools to participate in the “Do the Write Thing” program. It is a national effort to get young adults to share their experiences and thoughts about violence, bullying and how they feel it can be stopped. They are encouraged to express themselves through essays, poems, or song. Students at Liberty Arts Magnet were excited about the opportunity.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy