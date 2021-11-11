Help your Student Navigate the Ever-Changing School Year

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ educators are using data from last spring’s standardized tests as they work to boost student achievement. Pam Zeigler, associate superintendent for instruction and learning, told the Board of Education this week that a district-wide goal was developed based on the results of that testing. The test, called the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, has established scores at each grade level to indicate if students are not yet proficient, proficient or advanced.

